Montreal Children's Hospital medical resident arrested for alleged fentanyl theft
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 5:21PM EST
MONTREAL - A medical resident at the Montreal Children's Hospital has been arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl.
Jacob Kleiman, 28, appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest.
He was charged with possession and theft of narcotics.
Kleiman was freed on certain conditions.
The hospital confirmed a medical resident had been arrested.
