Montreal-area town adopts bylaw banning all smoking in public places
A no smoking sign is seen in front of City Hall Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in Hampstead, Que. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:24PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Montreal suburb has adopted a bylaw that bans all smoking in public places in what is believed to be a first in Canada.
Hampstead city council adopted the legislation Monday night by a vote of five to two.
It prohibits tobacco or marijuana smoking on municipal property, including sidewalks and streets.
It should take effect within a week or so.
The Canadian Cancer Society said earlier this month that Hampstead, Que., would become the first municipality in the country to ban smoking in public if the bylaw were enacted.
The bylaw does not prohibit electronic cigarettes or smoking in cars in the town of 7,000 residents.
Mayor William Steinberg has said the law would protect people's health and send a strong anti-smoking message.
