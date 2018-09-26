Monkeypox infects U.K. health worker; country's third case this month
Monkeypox cases have been seen mainly in western and central Africa since the virus was first discovered in 1970. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:10AM EDT
LONDON -- British officials say a health worker involved in treating a patient with monkeypox has been infected with the rare disease, suggesting possible lapses in the hospital's infection control procedures.
Earlier this month, Public Health England reported two unconnected cases of monkeypox in people who were recently in Nigeria. The disease is related to smallpox and is mostly seen in Africa.
In a statement Wednesday, Public Health England said the latest case was in a health worker in Blackpool who cared for the patient before the monkeypox diagnosis was made. The agency said officials are now tracing possible contacts.
Monkeypox is mostly spread to people from animals -- including rats and monkeys -- and causes a rash and lesions similar to smallpox. It can spread among people via droplets or close contact.
