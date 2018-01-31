Milk, cream products recalled in Atlantic Canada
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 7:14AM EST
Several varieties of milk and cream products by Farmers, Northumberland, and Natrel are being recalled due to the presence of a sanitizer.
The recall applies to dairy products sold across Atlantic Canada by Agropur Cooperative.
The recalled items include several varieties of white and chocolate milk, as well as a variety of sizes of coffee cream and whipping creams.
All were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island
The items are being recalled over a chemical taste in the milk.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has classified the recall as Class III, meaning the risk to human health is low to none.
The full list of recalled items can be found on the government of Canada website.
