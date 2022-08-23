Mexico, Cuba report rare deaths of two patients with monkeypox
Mexico and Cuba have reported the deaths of two people who had tested positive for monkeypox, although neither country attributed the fatalities to the viral disease.
The reports follow monkeypox-related deaths reported in Brazil and Ecuador in the past month, but fatalities remain extremely rare in the current outbreak.
The Pan-American Health Organization has reported at least 21,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Americas, and over 80 countries worldwide have reported new cases of the illness, which is endemic in parts of Africa.
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday said experts were investigating the death of an HIV-positive patient who had died from septic shock and pneumonia after testing positive for monkeypox.
Mexico has reported 386 confirmed and 862 probable cases of monkeypox infection.
Cuban authorities said a 50-year-old Italian man died on Sunday after being diagnosed with monkeypox on Saturday.
The public health ministry said the tourist, who had arrived on Aug. 15, had been in an unstable condition since Thursday and rapidly deteriorated.
The ministry pointed to an autopsy report that reported the cause of death as sepsis linked to pneumonia and organ damage.
The World Health Organization has warned that people with underlying immune deficiencies could be at risk of more serious symptoms and death after contracting monkeypox. Nearly 42,000 monkeypox infections have been reported worldwide since May.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Sarah Morland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a woman who drowned in a swimming pool in Ontario while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's loss.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Canada
-
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a woman who drowned in a swimming pool in Ontario while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's loss.
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
-
'Cartel' death threats, photos of 'severed human body parts' and guns used in B.C. texting scam
After weeks of warning about a scam targeting grandparents, Mounties in British Columbia are seeing a darker extortion plot emerging in the province.
World
-
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.
-
South Korea says Russian aircraft entered air buffer zone
South Korea said Tuesday that Russian warplanes entered its air buffer zone unannounced, and that it responded with unspecified 'tactical action,' a term that usually refers to the scrambling of fighter jets to chase away unauthorized foreign aircraft.
-
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
-
Thai protesters say PM reaches term limit, must step down
Groups of protesters gathered in Thailand's capital on Tuesday to call for the country's prime minister to step down, saying he has exceeded his constitutional term limit.
-
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.
-
Officers won't face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks acted reasonably during the 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man's fatal shooting, a specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing his decision not to pursue charges against them.
Politics
-
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
-
RCMP failed to communicate internally and with public in N.S. mass shooting: Lucki
The RCMP must improve its communications internally and with the public, Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified on Tuesday, adding that even she was kept in the dark in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Health
-
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for updated COVID-19 booster
Moderna submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in people age 18 and older the company said in a news release on Tuesday.
-
Sleeplessness can lead to a lack of generosity: study
A small study from the University of California, Berkeley, has found that sleeplessness can impair our social conscience.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Sci-Tech
-
Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies
Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.
-
Instagram testing a new feature that looks just like rival BeReal
Instagram is testing a feature called "IG Candid Challenges" that appears strikingly similar to the core concept of BeReal, an app that has been dubbed the anti-Instagram for its focus on more "authentic" posts.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Entertainment
-
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
-
Snoop Dogg presents children's series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes'
Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire to include something for the children: a new animated series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes' on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
Business
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges slightly higher as price of oil climbs
Gains in the energy and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index into slightly positive territory Tuesday, outweighing the negative impact of Scotiabank's worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
-
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Lifestyle
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
These are dry, stressful days for lawns. Some tips to help.
Much of the country has experienced drought and extreme heat this summer, and turfgrass lawns are feeling the pain. There are steps we can take, however, to mitigate the damage while still trying to conserve precious water resources.
Sports
-
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
-
Injured Little Leaguer's skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is 'most likely' to return to Utah
Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said that his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old's recovery. He will 'most likely' return to Utah after the procedure.
-
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together after a trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines was removed.
Autos
-
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
-
Formula One CEO says sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia. The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in Sochi this year before moving to Igora Drive in St. Petersburg in 2023, but F1 cancelled the race after Russia invaded Ukraine.
-
Tesla raises price of feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000
Tesla is raising the price of its controversial driver-assist feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000.