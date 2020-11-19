TORONTO -- The household cleaning company Method has issued a voluntary recall of one of its hand soaps due to concerns about microbial contamination.

According to a Health Canada notice, the recall involves 12 oz. bottles of Method Gel Hand Wash in Sweet Water fragrance.

The bottles of the soap may have been contaminated with the microorganism Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the health agency.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa poses little medical risk to healthy individuals. Individuals with certain health problems or compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of infection if they use the contaminated product,” Health Canada said in the release.

In a statement posted online, Method said only a “very small number” of bottles of hand soap are affected.

“We want you to know that this issue only affected these lots that produced a small number of bottles. We’re taking all the steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again – so you can wash your hands with peace of mind,” the company said.

Health Canada said 894 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between mid-October and the end of October.

The health agency advised consumers to stop immediately stop using the hand soap and to visit Method’s website to determine whether they purchased the affected product and to learn how to obtain a refund or dispose of the soap.

As of Nov. 10, Health Canada said Method has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.