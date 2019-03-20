Medicines that treat opioid addiction vastly underused: U.S. medical experts
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Nov. 5, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:24PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The nation's top medical advisers say medicines proven to treat opioid addiction remain vastly underused in the U.S.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report Wednesday that found only a fraction of the estimated 2 million Americans addicted to opioids are receiving medications.
The influential group's conclusions echo similar reports from the U.S. Surgeon General and a presidential commission appointed by President Donald Trump.
Among the biggest barriers: stigma, rules that limit their availability and a lack of training in prescribing the drugs among health professionals.
The latest government figures show deaths linked to opioids rose to nearly 48,000 in 2017, a record.
