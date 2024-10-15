Medical journal urges streamlined miscarriage care in Canada, more early assessments

Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
An editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says it's time to invest in early pregnancy assessment clinics that can provide proper care during and after a miscarriage, which can have devastating effects.
The paper and an accompanying review of medical literature on early pregnancy loss say miscarriage affects one in five pregnancies in Canada, but patients seeking help in emergency departments often receive "suboptimal" care.
The CMAJ says one study found a disconnect between the medical view of early pregnancy loss as something that is easily managed, and the reality of the patients' own traumatizing experiences.
The editorial argues that early pregnancy assessment clinics would be better equipped to provide a tailored, patient-centred experience, with a greater understanding of early pregnancy complications and loss.
Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass, one of the authors of the literature review and an obstetrician/gynecologist at Toronto's North York General Hospital, emphasizes the need for compassionate care that accounts for the psychological impact of pregnancy loss.
Tunde-Byass says patients should be referred to early pregnancy assessment clinics when possible to address the grief, guilt, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder that can persist for a year after a miscarriage.
While North York General Hospital and a patchwork of other health-care providers have clinics dedicated to miscarriage care, Tunde-Byass says that's not widely adopted – and it should be.
The CMAJ says pregnancy assessment services "remain a pipe dream for many," especially in rural Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates Tuesday, as the Liberals defend one of their most embattled policies.
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats is front-page news in India, as an analyst wonders how other countries will respond.
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris announced a plan on Monday to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive as she works to energize a key voting bloc that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm.
The funeral of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah drew the largest crowd of top leaders in the paramilitary organization together Tuesday for the first time since Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
A Russian man was rescued in the stormy Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for more than two months in a tiny inflatable boat that lost its engine, but his brother and nephew have died, officials said Tuesday.
The tech consultant charged in Cash App founder Bob Lee's stabbing death had no motive to kill him and in fact was forced to defend himself against Lee, who had become aggressive while on a multiday drug bender, lawyers for Nima Momeni said in opening statements Monday.
The public safety minister is expected to testify at a federal inquiry into foreign interference just one day after announcing explosive allegations about crimes of murder, coercion and extortion in Canada linked to agents of the Indian government.
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Your nose may be more powerful than you think.
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter’s tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
A so-called 'Moon Tree,' grown with seeds that were flown around the moon, was planted at a California school.
Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. It is the first time he’s been sued by a person alleging they were abused as a minor.
Khloe Kardashian continues to open up about her health journey after dealing with skin cancer, revealing recently that she used facial injections to fill a cheek "indentation" that she was left with after surgery.
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
The Nobel memorial prize in economics was awarded Monday to three economists who have studied why some countries are rich and others poor and have documented that freer, open societies are more likely to prosper.
Jane Xue sent her dog, a 2-year-old Samoyed named OK, off to her first day of work in mid-September. Her employer? A dog cafe in Fuzhou, in southeastern China.
New data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that only one in five childless adults 50 or younger are confident they will have children.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Major League Baseball's postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year's average of 2.82 million.
Utah Hockey Club right-wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.
It was a record breaking year at the Valley Harvest Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
There are fewer people planning to vote B.C. Conservative following last week's televised leaders' debate, according to a new survey that found most viewers felt John Rustad performed "poorly" against his political rivals.
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
The B.C. Conservative Party has promised to build a new children's hospital for families south of the Fraser River, though details on the proposal are currently slim.
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto next month and officials say the six-night residency could bring $282 million in economic impact to the city.
Toronto will see some chilly temperatures to kick off the work week but the weather will take a turn for the better this weekend.
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
A water main break has closed a section of Bowness Road.
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been "catastrophic failures" with the new mandate.
New statistics show 51,142 students are enrolled in Ottawa Catholic schools in September, up 4.5 per cent from last year. The 2024-25 budget for the Ottawa Catholic School Board shows projected enrolment was 50,565 students.
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
Kris Letang heard the crowd light up every time Lane Hutson handled the puck on Monday night — and he could see why.
A man has died after a possible drowning at a home in Cote Saint-Luc.
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother. Police say Jonathan William Pinsky has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court Tuesday.
Northumberland Ferries Limited says one of the ferries operating between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is out of service for the rest of the season.
Hundreds of people gathered at the memorial for Esther Jones at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on Monday.
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
Long-time residents of Regina and those who are new to the city and the country gathered together for a Thanksgiving celebration.
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
Police bust two for break-and-enter as they exit the building.
Two empty new homes ruined by fire Sunday.
Accessibility and inclusion for all ages in Barrie's new online survey to be completed by November 1.
Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor in partnership with St. Clair College will get $1.24 million over three years, to provide skilled trades training for low-income women.
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
