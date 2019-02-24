The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning people that a person with a confirmed case of the measles visited Alberta and then went to the Northwest Territories earlier this month.

The PHAC says the person flew from Vancouver to Edmonton on Feb. 12, on board Air Canada flight AC236.

In addition to the flight, members of the public may have been exposed to measles that day on the airport shuttle, at the Walmart Supercentre in Leduc or the Stars Inn Hotel in Leduc.

On Feb. 13, exposure was possible at the Edmonton airport and on Canadian North Flight 5T-444 from Edmonton to Inuvik, N.W.T., according to the PHAC.

“Individuals who were in the above-noted locations at the time frames indicated and who were born after 1970, and have NOT already had measles disease or have NOT received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles,” the PHAC says.

Symptoms of measles may include a fever of 38.3° C or higher, a cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a blotchy red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts and begins behind the ears and on the face before spreading to the arms and legs, according to PHAC.

Endemic measles was eradicated in Canada in 1998 thanks to vaccination programs but it re-emerged in 2016 with an outbreak that brought 11 confirmed cases.

On Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health reported that it had confirmed a total of 10 measles cases so far in 2019, with exposure possible at a number of locations.

“Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air. Close contact is not needed for transmission,” VCH said in a press release. “The disease can also be spread through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes, or kissing an infected person,” the release goes on.

According to VCH, people born before 1970 are likely immune to the disease.