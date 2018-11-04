Measles outbreak sparks warning from Polish health officials
In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 picture, a child gets a dose of vaccine in Chitila, Romania. (AP Photo/Olimpiu Gheorghiu)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 8:56AM EST
WARSAW, Poland -- Polish health officials are calling on people to vaccinate themselves and their children after measles cases were reported in the region around Warsaw.
Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said 17 recent measles cases in the Mazovia Province all resulted from parents failing to get their children vaccinated.
The Polish cases come as the World Health Organization has reported tens of thousands of measles cases across Europe.
At a news conference on Sunday, Szumowski and other health officials stressed that measles vaccinations are safe.
Measles is a highly contagious disease and WHO says it is one of the leading causes of death worldwide in young children. It's easily prevented with a vaccine.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- 20 per cent of childhood scalding burns caused by instant soup products, research shows
- Manitoba issues boil water advisory for Thompson due to coliform bacteria
- Mom whose son died from a medication error fights for mandatory reporting
- Family appeals to Filipino community in bid to find life-saving stem-cell match
- U.S. FDA approves powerful opioid pill as alternative to IV painkiller