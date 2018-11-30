

afp





Measles cases worldwide jumped more than 30 percent last year compared to 2016, with increases recorded in wealthy European countries like Germany where vaccination coverage has historically been high, the UN said Thursday.

The World Health Organization said the worrying trend of resurgent measles cases was a near global phenomenon, but the causes varied among regions.

In Europe, the problem was blamed in part on complacency and misinformation about a vaccine proven to be both effective and safe. In Latin America, cases have spiked partly because of Venezuela's collapsing health system, experts said.

Martin Friede, WHO's director of immunisation, vaccines and biologicals told reporters that "supposed experts making accusations against the vaccine without any evidence" has had an impact on parents' decisions.