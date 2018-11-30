Measles cases rise 30 percent worldwide: UN
More than 5,000 measles cases have been reported in Bosnia.
afp
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 1:23AM EST
Measles cases worldwide jumped more than 30 percent last year compared to 2016, with increases recorded in wealthy European countries like Germany where vaccination coverage has historically been high, the UN said Thursday.
The World Health Organization said the worrying trend of resurgent measles cases was a near global phenomenon, but the causes varied among regions.
In Europe, the problem was blamed in part on complacency and misinformation about a vaccine proven to be both effective and safe. In Latin America, cases have spiked partly because of Venezuela's collapsing health system, experts said.
Martin Friede, WHO's director of immunisation, vaccines and biologicals told reporters that "supposed experts making accusations against the vaccine without any evidence" has had an impact on parents' decisions.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Measles cases rise 30 percent worldwide: UN
- Fear that uproar over gene-edited babies could block science
- Ebola infects 426 in Congo, now 2nd largest outbreak in history
- Painful side-effects from laser eye surgery linked to man's suicide: family
- Pneumonia visits to Canadian ERs spiked in 2017-18: CIHI