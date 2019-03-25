Mass school sickness blamed on spicy food, sympathy vomiting
Public health officials in North Carolina say the sudden onslaught of mass vomiting at an elementary school wasn't caused by a nefarious disease, but rather fruit-flavoured concentrate, spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting." (skynesher/IStock.com)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 11:22AM EDT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Public health officials in North Carolina say the sudden onslaught of mass vomiting at an elementary school wasn't caused by a nefarious disease, but rather fruit-flavoured concentrate, spicy food and "sympathetic vomiting."
Citing a Forsyth County Department of Public Health release, news outlets report two dozen fifth-graders and one adult fell ill Wednesday afternoon at Petree Elementary School.
State lab results ruled out chemical or infectious agents. After conducting interviews, health officials concluded those sickened ingested the concentrate without diluting it with the requisite water and ate a lot of spicy chips. Health officials say the students also practiced poor hygiene by sharing the food and liquid, the latter of which they drank from their hands, lunch trays and other ill-advised conduits.
The entire school was cleaned before reopening Thursday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Canadian veterans set to sue government over anti-malarial drug effects
- Toronto doctors sued for allegedly ignoring veteran's wishes to stay alive
- Mass school sickness blamed on spicy food, sympathy vomiting
- Another potential male birth control drug passes safety tests: report
- Breast implants linked to cancer allowed in Canada despite ban in 40 countries