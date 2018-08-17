

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds of cancer patients in at least two provinces may not have received the full doses of their chemotherapy medications but, depending on where they live, may not have been told.

A health care worker at the Mississauga Hospital alerted authorities to the problem in mid-June, after noticing that medication was being left in the IV tubing of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy infusions.

The hospital employee was concerned because the drugs that were being given to patients were in a highly concentrated form that had been diluted in just a few tablespoons of liquid.

“So the concern was in these patients who got these drugs that are just 50 cc’s, leaving a few cc’s of liquid behind in the tubing meant that they were not getting the full dose,” Robin McLeod, vice-president of clinical programs and quality initiatives at Cancer Care Ontario, told CTV News.

The hospital, part of the Trillium Health Network, asked Cancer Care Ontario to conduct a review and began an internal review of its own.

McLeod says the medications included two immunotherapy drugs used to treat late-stage melanoma, lung cancer, kidney cancer, and head and neck cancer. The third drug was a targeted therapy drug for colon, rectal and other forms of gastrointestinal cancer.

The CCO review found that “more than the expected amounts” of the drugs were being left in the IV tubing of as many as 1,000 patients.

McLeod says the doctors of those patients were asked to review their patients’ charts. Those physicians decided that fewer than 10 patients needed extra treatment.

She added it’s not known whether any patients experienced negative effects from getting smaller dosages, since determining that answer would be difficult.

CCO found the problem can occur when hospitals use new or different infusion pumps and equipment that might leave drug residues in the tubing. The problem can be remedied if the tubing is “flushed” with saline, but the review found that there is a lack of standardized procedures on flushing.

Flushing is also not always possible when patients have a primary IV line inserted in their chest.

Since similar problems could be occurring at other hospitals, CCO sent a safety bulletin in late June to all 74 hospitals in Ontario that deliver “systemic chemotherapy” to patients.

The bulletin asked the hospitals to review their procedures for ensuring that the intended dosages of “low volume, high concentration” medications reach the patient.

They also alerted other provincial cancer agencies, Health Canada, and ISMP Canada, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices Canada.

But it’s not known if patients in other parts of the country have been affected or if they were made aware of the problem.