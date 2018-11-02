Manitoba issues boil water advisory for Thompson due to coliform bacteria
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 8:19PM EDT
THOMPSON, Man. - Manitoba Health officials have issued a boil water advisory for the city of Thompson.
The province says routine tests have detected coliform bacteria in the treated water supply.
Coliform bacteria can be found in feces and sewage.
As a precaution, the medical officer of health says people should boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink, make ice or beverages, cook, or to wash fruits and vegetables.
Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until the water supply no longer poses a risk to public health.
Thompson is about 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg and has a population of about 13,000 people.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Manitoba issues boil water advisory for Thompson due to coliform bacteria
- U.S. FDA approves powerful opioid pill as alternative to IV painkiller
- Crohn's, colitis rates in children grew by 50 per cent in last 15 years: report
- Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to U.S.
- Groundbreaking legal action alleges nursing home chains put profit ahead of care