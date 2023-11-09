Man receives the first eye transplant plus a new face. It's a step toward one day restoring sight
Surgeons have performed the world's first transplant of an entire human eye, an extraordinary addition to a face transplant -- although it's far too soon to know if the man will ever see through his new left eye.
An accident with high-voltage power lines had destroyed most of Aaron James' face and one eye. His right eye still works. But surgeons at NYU Langone Health hoped replacing the missing one would yield better cosmetic results for his new face, by supporting the transplanted eye socket and lid.
The NYU team announced Thursday that so far, it's doing just that. James is recovering well from the dual transplant last May and the donated eye looks remarkably healthy.
"It feels good. I still don't have any movement in it yet. My eyelid, I can't blink yet. But I'm getting sensation now," James told The Associated Press as doctors examined his progress recently.
"You got to start somewhere, there's got to be a first person somewhere," added James, 46, of Hot Springs, Arkansas. "Maybe you'll learn something from it that will help the next person."
Today, transplants of the cornea -- the clear tissue in front of the eye -- are common to treat certain types of vision loss. But transplanting the whole eye -- the eyeball, its blood supply and the critical optic nerve that must connect it to the brain -- is considered a moonshot in the quest to cure blindness.
Whatever happens next, James' surgery offers scientists an unprecedented window into how the human eye tries to heal.
"We're not claiming that we are going to restore sight," said Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, NYU's plastic surgery chief, who led the transplant. "But there's no doubt in my mind we are one step closer."
Some specialists had feared the eye would quickly shrivel like a raisin. Instead, when Rodriguez propped open James' left eyelid last month, the donated hazel-colored eye was as plump and full of fluid as his own blue eye. Doctors see good blood flow and no sign of rejection.
Now researchers have begun analyzing scans of James' brain that detected some puzzling signals from that all-important but injured optic nerve.
One scientist who has long studied how to make eye transplants a reality called the surgery exciting.
"It's an amazing validation" of animal experiments that have kept transplanted eyes alive, said Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, chair of ophthalmology at Stanford University.
The hurdle is how to regrow the optic nerve, although animal studies are making strides, Goldberg added. He praised the NYU team's "audacity" in even aiming for optic nerve repair and hopes the transplant will spur more research.
"We're really on the precipice of being able to do this," Goldberg said.
James was working for a power line company in June 2021 when he was shocked by a live wire. He nearly died. Ultimately he lost his left arm, requiring a prosthetic. His damaged left eye was so painful it had to be removed. Multiple reconstructive surgeries couldn't repair extensive facial injuries including his missing nose and lips.
James pushed through physical therapy until he was strong enough to escort his daughter Allie to a high school homecoming ceremony, wearing a face mask and eye patch. Still he required breathing and feeding tubes, and longed to smell, taste and eat solid food again.
"In his mind and his heart, it's him -- so I didn't care that, you know, he didn't have a nose. But I did care that it bothered him," said his wife, Meagan James.
Face transplants remain rare and risky. James' is only the 19th in the U.S., the fifth Rodriguez has performed. The eye experiment added even more complexity. But James figured he'd be no worse off if the donated eye failed.
Three months after James was placed on the national transplant waiting list, a matching donor was found. Kidneys, a liver and pancreas from the donor, a man in his 30s, saved three other people.
During James' 21-hour operation, surgeons added another experimental twist: When they spliced together the donated optic nerve to what remained of James' original, they injected special stem cells from the donor in hopes of spurring its repair.
Last month, tingles heralded healing facial nerves. James can't yet open the eyelid, and wears a patch to protect it. But as Rodriguez pushed on the closed eye, James felt sensation -- although on his nose rather than his eyelid, presumably until slow-growing nerves get reoriented. The surgeon also detected subtle movements beginning in muscles around the eye.
Then came a closer look. NYU ophthalmologist Dr. Vaidehi Dedania ran a battery of tests. She found expected damage in the light-sensing retina in the back of the eye. But she said it appears to have enough special cells called photoreceptors to do the job of converting light to electrical signals, one step in creating vision.
Normally, the optic nerve then would send those signals to the brain to be interpreted. James' optic nerve clearly hasn't healed. Yet when light was flashed into the donated eye during an MRI, the scan recorded some sort of brain signaling.
That both excited and baffled researchers, although it wasn't the right type for vision and may simply be a fluke, cautioned Dr. Steven Galetta, NYU's neurology chair. Only time and more study may tell.
Still, the surgery marks "a technical tour de force," said Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer of the United Network for Organ Sharing, which runs the nation's transplant system. "You can learn a tremendous amount from a single transplant" that could propel the field.
As for James, "we're just taking it one day at a time," he said.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 31 Canadians left Gaza Thursday: Canadian ambassador to Egypt
Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.
DEVELOPING 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
BREAKING Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.
Air Canada CEO apologizes for accessibility barriers, rolls out new measures
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau has apologized for the airline's accessibility shortfalls and announced new measures to improve the travel experience for hundreds of thousands of passengers living with a disability.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
-
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Regular operations are resuming at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
-
A Russian missile hits a Liberia-flagged ship in Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port
A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit a Liberian-flagged freighter, killing a port worker and injuring three citizens of the Philippines, who are crew members on the ship, Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
-
Kenya says it won't deploy police to fight gangs in Haiti until they receive training and funding
Kenya's government said Thursday that its police officers will not be deployed to Haiti until all conditions on training and funding are met.
-
Israeli strikes pound Gaza City, which tens of thousands have fled in recent days
Israeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight into Thursday as ground forces battled Hamas militants in dense urban neighbourhoods from which tens of thousands have fled in recent days.
-
Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street
Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital, police said Thursday.
-
U.S. launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
The U.S. launched an airstrike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.
-
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
-
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
Health
-
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
-
Demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia
Traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink that was served to a man in Croatia who was later hospitalized with a throat injury, triggering a nationwide alarm, police said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
Tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
-
Back in China 50 years after historic trip, a Philadelphia Orchestra violinist hopes to build ties
Fifty years after the Philadelphia Orchestra's history-making visit to China in 1973 that helped build then-fledgling U.S.-China ties, Davyd Booth hopes for a repeat performance.
-
Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the year
Lainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Disney reports sharp profit growth in the fourth quarter and an expansion of its cost-cutting drive
Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting drive under returning CEO Bob Iger.
-
Top U.S. accident investigator says close calls between planes show that aviation is under stress
The U.S.'s top accident investigator said Thursday that a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a "clear warning sign" that the aviation system is under stress.
Lifestyle
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
-
Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry Series
Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 43 as the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120
The high-scoring guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had 43 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120 on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.