Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says

A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
The couple was visiting their rental property in Okaloosa County when William Bryan, 70, began experiencing left-sided flank pain.
They went to Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital, where doctors were to remove his spleen. Instead, the lawyer says, Bryan's liver was removed.
"During this operation, Dr. Shaknovsky removed Mr. Bryan’s liver and, in so doing, transected the major vasculature supplying the liver, causing immediate and catastrophic blood loss resulting in death," a news release from the lawyer reads. "The surgeon proceeded with labeling the removed liver specimen as a “spleen,” and it wasn’t until following the death that it was identified that the organ removed was actually Mr. Bryan’s liver, as opposed to the spleen."
The surgeon allegedly told the man's wife, Beverly Bryan, that the “spleen” was so diseased that it was four times bigger than usual and had migrated to the other side of her husband's body.
"The family was informed that Mr. Bryan’s spleen, the root of his original symptom profile upon presentation to the hospital, was still in his body and appeared with a small cyst on its surface," the news release says.
The man's wife is seeking criminal and civil proceedings and said, “My husband died while helpless on the operating room table by Dr. Shaknovsky. I don’t want anyone else to die due to his incompetence at a hospital that should have known or knew he had previously made drastic, life-altering surgical mistakes.”
The doctors named in the incident are Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky, General Surgeon, and Dr. Christopher Bacani, Chief Medical Officer.
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
Paula Abdul has cancelled her upcoming 21-date Canadian tour as she deals with unspecified recent injuries.
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that allows President Joe Biden’s family to avoid having to endure another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial of the president’s son.
The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says Via Rail has 30 days to make some changes following a train delay that left passengers stranded over the weekend.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a serious assault that occurred at a high school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive on Thursday afternoon.
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
The Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were sharply at odds Thursday over prospects of reaching a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, with Netanyahu saying it was 'exactly inaccurate' that a breakthrough was close.
The U.S. Justice Department has widened its indictment of Russians in the so-called 'WhisperGate' malware attack aimed at destroying computer systems in Ukraine and 26 NATO allies including the United States.
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s aware pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals makes an early election 'more likely,' but he dropped the deal because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down.'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh may hold the key to trigger the next election now that he's axed his political pact with the Liberals, but strategists say that could prove to be both an asset and a liability.
There were almost zero measles cases in Canada during the pandemic, but as travel restrictions eased, the country started seeing infections again. With vaccination rates down, some health officials are concerned.
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
Volcanoes were still erupting on the moon when dinosaurs roamed Earth, new research suggests.
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
Meta's efforts to scale back political content on its platforms could limit the reach of people's expressions of dissent or awareness during crises, including Venezuela’s post-election situation, the company’s oversight panel said Thursday in a decision on cases involving videos taken after the July vote in the South American country.
A Rembrandt discovered in an attic sold for US$1.4 million.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.
As the Bank of Canada cuts its interest rate for the third straight time, one real estate expert shares what the downward trend means for the housing market.
As students return to school, one patterned textile now synonymous with uniforms will make its seasonal reappearance on pleated skirts, jumpers and ties: plaid.
Fewer adolescents are vaping this year than at any point in the last decade, government officials reported Thursday, pointing to a shrinking number of high school students who are using Elf Bar and other fruity, unauthorized e-cigarettes.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shocking incident that was caught on camera in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this year.
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
A man has been charged in the slaying of a woman in her home on the Sq’éwqel First Nation in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, in what police are alleging was a case of intimate partner violence.
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
Nearly 4,200 convenience stores and hundreds of additional grocery stores are now licenced to sell some alcoholic beverages in Ontario.
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
Two people are facing charges after Calgary police seized weapons and stolen property from a home in the community of Deer Ridge last month.
OC Transpo says it is working to resolve an issue where some post-secondary students' U-Passes display an error message when trying to board a bus or access an O-Train station.
The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin to professional tryouts (PTO) for 2024 training camp.
Ottawa Fire Services says four dogs have been rescued following a fire that started in a basement of a two-storey home in the city's south end Thursday morning.
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
With the return of school, most Montrealers are settling back into their regular routines, which means more cars on the road and worse traffic. "The frustrating thing is that we are all being taken as hostages because of the traffic and there are things that can be done," said former traffic reporter Rick Leckner.
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community on Saturday for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
Mass forgeries of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau's paintings have caused irreparable harm to the trailblazer's legacy -- and to First Nations art writ large, an Ontario judge acknowledged Thursday in sentencing one of the ringleaders of a sprawling fraud scheme.
Manitoba's police watchdog is now investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man outside a home in the RM of Macdonald.
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
An appeals court has upheld the acquittal of Greater Sudbury on workplace safety charges connected to the Sept. 30, 2015, death of Cécile Paquette at a job site in the city's downtown.
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged two suspects last month with taking more than $800,000 worth of materials from Algoma Steel property.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The trial of Robert MacQueen, aka Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway Thursday in Barrie.
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
Bradford West Gwillimbury's mayor says he's "very enthusiastic" about the impacts of the town's new Automated Speed Enforcement program, which has generated $1.88 million in fines since its launch in May.
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
The aquatic invasive plant, hydrilla, has been detected for the first time in Canada at a marsh in Leamington.
Over the first eight months of 2024, the Nurse Police Team responded to 1,541 calls for service.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
Water service has been restored in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, but it's still not safe to drink, officials said Thursday afternoon.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
