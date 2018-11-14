

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new research paper is suggesting Make-A-Wish-style programs could give sick children more than just a morale boost.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, carried out a study that suggests wishes could reduce hospital visits and health-care costs along with making for a better quality of life for patients.

The hospital compared 496 patients who received wishes from 2011 to 2016 to 496 patients — with similar age, gender, and disease category and complexity — who didn't.

The study showed patients who received a wish were 2.5 times more likely to have fewer unplanned hospital admissions and 1.9 times more likely to have fewer unplanned emergency department visits.

The study's lead, Dr. Anup Patel, said larger populations of wish-receiving patients need to be studied to see if the results can be replicated, and to help researchers better understand why wishes might have such a positive impact.