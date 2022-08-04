Major immigration backlog in Canada leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
In February 2021, Sharlene Ullani applied for a permanent resident card after years spent working in Canada as a caregiver for children. Eighteen months later, the internationally trained nurse with more than seven years experience hasn't heard anything from Immigration Canada about her application status.
Online, the government estimates the processing time for new permanent residence cards is 2.6 months, or 81 days, as of Aug. 2.
"I've been sending emails two times a month and the answer is always the same: ‘You have to wait, thank you for your patience. We have this pandemic’," she told CTV National News.
Ullani currently holds a temporary work permit, but it does not allow her to switch jobs -- even from a caregiver for children to a caregiver for adults -- without losing status. In the months since she filled an application for permanent residency, Ullani has written exams and completed the paperwork necessary to get her foreign credentials translated into a valid licence to work in Ontario as a registered practical nurse.
"It is heartbreaking to see nurses working so hard and we are here, willing to help," she said. "We are willing to help, but we cannot do so because of our status."
The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario said there are roughly 26,000 nurses “ready and waiting” to work in Ontario, 14,000 of those are registered nurses. CEO Doris Grinspun says the great majority of those people are waiting for their international qualifications to get approved by the college, but thousands have already passed their exams and are waiting for their immigration status to change so they can work.
"The big impact of the backlog for patients is that they are either being short changed in the quality of care or they are not getting care all together," she said. "If you look at home care, they are likely not getting care all together. If you look at ICU or ER that are closing down or shrinking, even in an emergency, it is desperation."
Recently, Grinspun worked with the federal government to approve the immigration applications of 26 nurses. Given the health care staffing crisis across the country, Grinspun said the government should prioritize applications filed on behalf of applicants with backgrounds in health care, especially nurses.
"Having internationally trained nurses, RPN ... able to join the workforce when they are ready to work in Ontario, and especially those who have already passed their exams and are just waiting on work permits by the feds, move them on. Move them on because nurses and patients need them desperately," she said.
Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, NDP leader Jagmeet SIngh echoed Grinspun's calls, saying he has called on Ottawa to implement a fast track immigration system for qualified health-care workers. Singh said he does not know why Ottawa has not yet followed through.
"There is no excuse for this," Singh said. "I can't understand why the government is not willing to do this... We need to respond in an urgent way because these are folks who can work here and want to work here."
In June, the immigration department said more than 2.4 million applications were in the backlog, up from 2.1 million in June. CTV News reached out to the department multiple times for updated figures, but did not hear back at the time of publishing. The department said it usually takes five business days to process and gather statistical data.
Toronto immigration lawyer Chantal Desloges attributes the backlog to a "perfect storm" of factors related to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many embassies and consulates closed and immigration staff started working from home.
"When everyone else was doing business online, it wasn't that easy for the government to pivot," she said. Desloges added that when offices were closed, applications were still being submitted, but nobody was there to process them.
"All of these things happening at the same time just made a toxic soup of circumstances.”
To speed up the process, Desloges said immigration staff who can't do 100 per cent of their job from home should be ordered back into the office. She also suggests the government could expedite the approval process by reducing the number and frequency of applicant interviews.
"It is really hard to predict how long it is going to take to sort this mess out, if ever," she said.
On Tuesday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) introduced new measures to speed up the processing of applications for foreign nationals with expired or expiring post-graduation work permits, and for temporary resident to permanent residence pathway applicants. Under the change, individuals in either of those cases will have their current work permits extended while their applications are being processed.
Director of Policy at CanadaVisa.com Kareem El-Assal applauded the change, but said it should have been implemented back in 2020.
"This is a solution that should have been adopted since the start of the pandemic and would have saved applicants a lot of heartache and would have actually saved the Canadian government a lot of time as well," he said.
As delays drag on, applicants like post-doctoral researcher Julie Ottoy are left in limbo, unable to leave the country or attend international conferences for work.
"It is very frustrating," she said. "It's been close to five months now not hearing from IRCC and interestingly, last year I submitted this application around the same time and the exact same renewal was approved in two weeks."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
China on Friday said it is cancelling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
BREAKING | Canada's unemployment rate remains at historic low of 4.9 per cent
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in July, remaining unchanged from the historic low reached in June.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety."
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Earth is spinning faster, new record for shortest day set in June
The Earth completed its shortest day on record in late June, completing one spin in less than 24 hours and beating the previous record set in 2020.
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Major immigration backlog in Canada leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Canada
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Oversight agency reviewing Nunavut RCMP's public complaints process
The oversight agency for the RCMP is reviewing how the police force handles public complaints in Nunavut.
-
Former Manitoba residential school to become new centre, gathering place
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
World
-
Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13
At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday morning at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand, police and rescue workers said.
-
SUV drives into New Mexico parade honouring Native American heritage, multiple injured
A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.
-
In a first, Somalia-based al-Shabab is attacking in Ethiopia
The al-Shabab extremist group has exploited Ethiopia's internal turmoil to cross the border from neighbouring Somalia in unprecedented attacks in recent weeks that a top U.S. military commander has warned could continue.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a 'coward' and saying there has never been anyone who is a 'greater threat to our republic.'
-
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The U.S. government filed civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020.
Politics
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
-
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
-
Melanie Joly proposes national security study on safety of Kyiv embassy's local staff
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is proposing the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians study allegations that Canada did not heed warnings about the safety of its Ukraine embassy's locally engaged staff ahead of the Russian invasion.
Health
-
Spain leads Europe in monkeypox, struggles to check spread
With a steadily increasing count of monkeypox infections, Spain is home to the highest rate in Europe since the disease spread beyond Africa where it has been endemic for years.
-
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
-
Major immigration backlog in Canada leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
Sci-Tech
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
Meta trims election misinformation efforts as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
-
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Bullet Train' is a derailment that gets old quickly
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Bullet Train,' 'Thirteen Lives,' 'Prey' and 'Not Okay.'
-
CEO of publishing giant defends deal challenged by U.S. government
The head of publishing titan Penguin Random House on Thursday defended his company's deal to acquire rival Simon & Schuster against the government's claim it would thwart competition. But he acknowledged that the merger would buttress his company's position as the biggest U.S. publisher by expanding its market share.
-
Ellen Pompeo cutting back on her 'Grey's Anatomy' episodes
Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on 'Grey's Anatomy.' Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama -- about a third of the usual per-season number -- when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.
Business
-
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud: reports
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports.
-
Mastercard, Visa suspend ties with ad arm of Pornhub owner MindGeek
Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they had suspended ties with the advertisement arm of MindGeek, owner of website Pornhub, after a lawsuit raised questions over whether the payment firms could be facilitating child pornography.
-
Walmart is laying off corporate employees
Walmart is laying off about 200 corporate employees, a person familiar with the matter told CNN, in a move that comes days after the retail giant issued a rare profit warning.
Lifestyle
-
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Sports
-
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about US$100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
-
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
-
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.