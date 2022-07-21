Louisiana abortion ban again blocked by judge

Louisiana abortion ban again blocked by judge

An abortion rights advocate demonstrates outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge, La., on July 18, 2022. (Stephen Smith / AP) An abortion rights advocate demonstrates outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge, La., on July 18, 2022. (Stephen Smith / AP)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

Vaccine Tracker

Track the number of people in Canada and around the world who have received vaccinations

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal

Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social