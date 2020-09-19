TORONTO -- Loblaws Company Limited is recalling President’s Choice Blue brand Artichoke & Asiago Dip due to a potential trace of eggs.

A statement release on Friday on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) website states that the dip may contain eggs and that it wasn’t listed on the product label.

“All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund,” the statement reads.

The company included a list of several stores across the country that carried the product between Sept. 8 and Sept. 17.

The CFIA says all recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

While the CFIA said there are no known allergic reactions to the product, they are investigating the recall further and will provide updates.