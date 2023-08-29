Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Surgeon Hari Priya Bandi was performing a biopsy through a hole in the 64-year-old patient's skull at Canberra Hospital last year when she used forceps to pull out the parasite, which measured 8 centimeters, or 3 inches.
"I just thought: 'What is that? It doesn't make any sense. But it's alive and moving,"' Bandi was quoted Tuesday in The Canberra Times newspaper.
"It continued to move with vigour. We all felt a bit sick," Bandi added of her operating team.
- Top health headlines, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The creature was the larva of an Australian native roundworm not previously known to be a human parasite, named Ophidascaris robertsi. The worms are commonly found in carpet pythons.
Bandi and Canberra infectious diseases physician Sanjaya Senanayake are authors of an article about the extraordinary medical case published in the latest edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
Senanayake said he was on duty at the hospital in June last year when the worm was found.
"I got a call saying: `We've got a patient with an infection problem. We've just removed a live worm from this patient's brain,"' Senanayake said.
The woman had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing forgetfulness and worsening depression over three months. Scans showed changes in her brain.
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at a Canberra hospital in Australia. A neurosurgeon investigating a patient's mystery neurological symptoms in an Australian hospital has been surprised to pluck a 3-inch wriggling worm from her brain. (Canberra Health Services via AP)
A year earlier, she had been admitted to her local hospital in southeast New South Wales state with symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, a dry cough and night sweats.
Senanayake said the brain biopsy was expected to reveal a cancer or an abscess.
"This patient had been treated ... for what was a mystery illness that we thought ultimately was a immunological condition because we hadn't been able to find a parasite before and then out of nowhere, this big lump appeared in the frontal part of her brain," Senanayake said.
"Suddenly, with her (Bandi's) forceps, she's picking up this thing that's wriggling. She and everyone in that operating theater were absolutely stunned," Senanayake added.
Bandi said her patient regained conscious after the worm was extracted without any negative consequences.
"She was so grateful to have an answer for what had been causing her trouble for so very long," Bandi told WIN News television.
Six months after the worm was removed, the patient's neuropsychiatric symptoms had improved but persisted, the journal article said. She had returned home but remains under medical observation. Details of her current condition have not been made public.
The worms' eggs are commonly shed in snake droppings which contaminate grass eaten by small mammals. The life cycle continues as other snakes eat the mammals.
The woman lives near a carpet python habitat and forages for native vegetation called warrigal greens to cook.
While she had no direct contact with snakes, scientists hypothesize that she consumed the eggs from the vegetation or her contaminated hands.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
WATCH | Mexican navy seizes more than 9 million pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
Mexican authorities seized more than nine million pounds of cocaine in two separate operations that led to high-speed boat chases in the Pacific.
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
18 years after Katrina levee breaches, group wants future engineers to learn from past mistakes
Future engineers need a greater understanding of past failures -- and how to avoid repeating them -- a Louisiana-based nonprofit said to mark Tuesday's 18th anniversary of the deadly, catastrophic levee breaches that inundated most of New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.
In contact with the future: How scientists discovered a way to power smart contact lenses
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
-
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Rain relief in sight for some B.C. wildfire zones as northeast swelters
Large portions of northeastern B.C. continued to swelter a day after some areas hit daily record temperatures, as the forecast for rain in the south and Interior brought the promise of relief for some wildfire zones.
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
-
Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
World
-
Vatican seeks to tamp down outrage over pope's words of praise for Russian imperial past
The Vatican on Tuesday sought to tamp down an uproar that erupted after Pope Francis praised Russia's imperialist past during a video conference with Russian Catholics youths, insisting that he never intended to encourage modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.
-
A memorial service has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, his spokespeople say
A private funeral has been held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending his tumultuous journey from St. Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader. His spokespeople said Tuesday the closed service came less than a week after he was killed in a plane crash, two months following his brief mutiny that challenged the authority of President Vladimir Putin.
-
Man who killed 3 at a Florida Dollar General used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
The Jacksonville shooter used to work at a dollar store and stopped in at one before a security guard's presence apparently led him to instead target the Dollar General down the road, where he killed three people.
-
Zimbabwe opposition party calls for fresh elections supervised by neighbouring countries
Zimbabwe's main opposition party on Tuesday demanded fresh elections supervised by neighbouring countries, digging in on its rejection of last week's polls that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa win re-election and his long-ruling ZANU-PF party retain its majority in a vote criticized by international observers.
-
Graduate student charged with murder in killing of University of North Carolina faculty member
Police charged a University of North Carolina graduate student Tuesday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a faculty member that caused a campus lockdown amid a search for the gunman.
-
A Ugandan man is charged with aggravated homosexuality, and faces the death penalty
Ugandan authorities have charged a man with aggravated homosexuality, which carries a possible death penalty, in the first use of the charge since the enactment in May of an anti-gay law that has been condemned by critics as draconian.
Politics
-
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
-
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Health
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
In contact with the future: How scientists discovered a way to power smart contact lenses
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
18 years after Katrina levee breaches, group wants future engineers to learn from past mistakes
Future engineers need a greater understanding of past failures -- and how to avoid repeating them -- a Louisiana-based nonprofit said to mark Tuesday's 18th anniversary of the deadly, catastrophic levee breaches that inundated most of New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.
Entertainment
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus have 'wildly different' relationships with fame
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her life in a 10-part TikTok series inspired by her new song, "Used to Be Young." In one video, the singer reflected on her relationship with fame and her country-star dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
Business
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Apple to host fall event on Sept. 12, analysts expect new iPhones
Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.
-
Canadian farmers to reap less wheat than expected due to drought
Canadian farmers will harvest less wheat than expected after dry conditions in parts of the Prairie provinces shrunk yields, a government report showed on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
-
Six students from the same Toronto high school graduate with 100 per cent grades
Eight students from the Toronto Catholic District School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Sports
-
New women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
-
The U.S. Open is the noisiest Grand Slam thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans
The U.S. Open is loud. When a big star is on the court or when an American is competing, the roars get wild and the fans are more noticeable to players than those at Wimbledon and the French Open.
-
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behaviour at the Women's World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
Autos
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.
-
Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.