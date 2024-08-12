Health

    • Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3

    This undated photo shows beverages linked to Listeria that were produced in Ont. This undated photo shows beverages linked to Listeria that were produced in Ont.
    A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.

    There are 20 laboratory-confirmed cases of Listeria monocytogenes illness linked to the outbreak, according to the Canadian government. "Many people" who became sick reported drinking recalled Silk and Great Value brand beverages before their illnesses occurred, reads the recall alert.

    Health officials are urging Canadians to check their fridges and pantries for affected products. The recall affects several milk alternatives sold by Silk and Great Value. A complete list can be found here.

    Most of the reported illnesses are among women aged 50 and over. Of those confirmed to be infected, 13 are in Ontario, five are in Quebec, one is in Nova Scotia and another is in Alberta.

    Severe listeriosis can lead to death, meningitis – a brain infection – and blood poisoning. Infections can also spread to unborn children in the womb, potentially causing a miscarriage, stillbirth or life-threatening illness.

    If you find the affected product in your home, throw it away or return it to where you bought it. If you're unsure if you purchased a recalled item, call the retailer.

    Do not consume the products, and if you are infected, do not prepare food for others.

    Contact your health-care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of Listeria infection. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, cramps, vomiting, constipation and muscle aches. Severe symptoms include loss of balance, head and neck aches, and confusion.

    Symptoms may appear between three and 70 days after exposure.

    More details to come.

