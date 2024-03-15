Health

    • Listeria-contaminated mushrooms recalled in Canada

    Enoki mushrooms are seen in an undated photo. (Markus Winkler / Pexels.com) Enoki mushrooms are seen in an undated photo. (Markus Winkler / Pexels.com)
    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall Friday for K-Fresh Enkoi mushrooms due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

    The 200-gram bags of mushrooms can be identified by the Universal Product Code 4892742010234.

    The food inspection agency said a customer complaint triggered the recall, but that there have been no reports of illness associated with the mushrooms.

    Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA warned.

    Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

    The CFIA said customers should check if they have the mushrooms and throw them out.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria. (Handout)

