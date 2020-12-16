TORONTO -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall of several deli meats because of possible Listeria contamination.

The food recall warning, which was issued on Dec. 7 and expanded on Tuesday, now includes additional product information, according to the CFIA.

The expanded recall includes 175-gram packages of Compliments brand Montreal-style smoked meat with a best before date of Jan. 20, 2021. The previous recall only included this product with a best before date of Dec. 11, 2020.

The recall has also been expanded to 150-gram packages of Levitts brand corned beef and New York Style pastrami with a best before date of Jan. 20, 2021. The previous recall only included those products with an expiration date of Dec. 23, 2020.

In addition, 175-gram packages of Compliments smoked-beef pastrami, Compliments corned beef, and The Deli-Shop brand sliced pastrami with a best before date of Dec. 11, 2020 were previously recalled.

The federal regulator says the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA recommends Canadians not consume the recalled products and contact their doctor if they became sick after eating the deli meats.

The federal regulator says there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the recalled products.

While food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, the CFIA says it can still make people sick with symptoms including vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, according to the federal regulator.

The recall notes that the CFIA investigation into these products is ongoing and may lead to more recalls.

With files from The Canadian Press