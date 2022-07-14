Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old.
As the first COVID-19 vaccine to be given the green light for this age group in this country, 1.7 million children in Canada are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"This authorization comes at a critical time in the pandemic as we progress through the seventh wave," Health Canada’s Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said Thursday. "And though children are less likely to experience complications from COVID-19, they can still get very sick."
From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
HOW SOON CAN THIS AGE GROUP BE VACCINATED?
While vaccine rollouts are the responsibility of provinces and territories, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo told reporters on Thursday that based on provincial and territorial projections, there will be sufficient supply of the Moderna vaccine for children six months to five years of age with the rollout beginning soon.
"There's been work behind the scenes and certainly we're in a good position. My understanding is that there will be enough available vaccine, and they will be distributed to the provinces and territories so they can begin their programs to offer vaccination to young children in this age group very shortly," Njoo said.
The federal government is suggesting parents check with local health authorities about when the vaccine will be available in their area.
HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT?
According to clinical trial data, the immune response from Moderna's vaccine for children ages six months to five years old is comparable to the response seen in people between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.
Trials showed that beginning two weeks after the second dose, this vaccine was 37 per cent effective in trial participants ages two to five yeas old, and 51 per cent effective in those ages six to 23 months.
"The clinical trials were conducted when Omicron was the predominant variant circulated in Canada and the United States," Sharma noted.
WHAT IS THE DOSAGE?
Health Canada has authorized a two-dose primary series of the Moderna vaccine, with each dose being 25 micrograms, delivered intramuscularly.
This is half the size of the dosage authorized for children ages six to 11, and one quarter of the dose authorized for those 12 years of age and older.
While Health Canada has authorized the shots to be given four weeks apart, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending the doses be administered eight weeks apart in most cases.
For children who are six months to five years of age who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, NACI has issued a discretionary recommendation they be offered three doses, using an interval of four to eight weeks between each dose.
NACI also strongly suggests this Moderna vaccine not be given on the same day as other vaccines.
"This precaution will help determine if a side effect that may arise following immunization is due to the COVID-19 vaccine or a non-COVID-19 vaccine," Njoo said. "There may be circumstances when it is necessary for a dose of this vaccine to be given at the same time as another vaccine, in which case a health-care provider can help with decision making."
WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS?
According to Health Canada, there were no safety concerns identified through the clinical trials, though as is the case with other pediatric vaccines, side effects from the shot could be experienced.
The most common reactions are:
- Irritability or crying,
- Pain at the injection site,
- Sleepiness or fatigue, and;
- Loss of appetite
Some less common side effects are mild to moderate fever, swelling at the injection site, nausea, tender lymph nodes under the arm, headaches and muscle aches.
"The reactions were usually mild to moderate, resolving within a few days of vaccination," Sharma said.
HOW LONG DID CANADA STUDY THIS?
Health Canada received Moderna's application to expand the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to younger children on April 29, 2022.
This new authorization is the latest in a rolling series of expansions of eligibility for this vaccine.
Health Canada initially authorized Moderna's vaccine for use in people 18 years of age and older in December 2020, subsequently authorized for children 12 to 17 years of age in August 2021, and then gave the green light to give the shorts to children six to 11 years old in March 2022.
CAN I READ MORE ABOUT THE DATA?
Yes. As has been the case with previous COVID-19 vaccine authorizations, Health Canada has published a series of documents related to the decision, including specific information about why the authorization was granted, what the clinical trials entailed and what the potential side effects are.
NACI has also published a full statement about its guidance, including supporting evidence and rationale for its recommendations, such as the impact of and risk factors associated with COVID-19 infections on this age group, as well as the ethics related to vaccinations in pediatric populations.
The authorization also comes with a requirement for Moderna to continue providing Health Canada with information about the safety and efficacy of this vaccine for the younger age group, including any cases of myocarditis and pericarditis.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER COVID-19 VACCINES?
So far, Moderna's vaccine is the only COVID-19 shot authorized for children under the age of five.
Though, it may not be the only option for long.
On June 23, Pfizer-BioNTech filed a submission with Health Canada seeking authorization of its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for children in this younger cohort.
That application is currently under review.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
A man who was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing case was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday morning, according to witnesses.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has died at age 73.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
Bank of Canada rate hike contributes to loonie falling to a 20-month low
The Bank of Canada's largest interest rate hike in 24 years caused the loonie to drop to a 20-month low as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve would mirror the full percentage point hike in two weeks.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Canada
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
A man who was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing case was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday morning, according to witnesses.
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage caused by train derailment
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
World
-
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has died at age 73.
-
Another contender ousted from race to replace U.K. PM Johnson
Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt.
-
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.
-
Ashes of 8,000 victims of Second World War found in two Poland mass graves
Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during the Second World War in forest executions that the Nazis later tried to hide by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits.
-
U.S. tourist who fell into crater of Mount Vesuvius rescued
An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano's crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.
-
Uvalde shooting: Officer in video identified as husband of slain teacher
A Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School is the husband of a teacher who was killed in the classroom and had contacted him after after being shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the shooting.
Politics
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee says.
Health
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60 per cent in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
-
U.S. regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by actress Amber Heard to set aside the US$10 million judgment awarded against her in favour of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
-
Netflix partners with Microsoft for ad-supported subscription
Netflix said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft as technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.
Business
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
IMF reaches deal with Pakistan to revive US$6B bailout
The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a US$6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year.
-
Major crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy
U.S. crypto lender Celsius Network said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in New York, becoming the latest victim in the cryptocurrency sector of a dramatic plunge in token prices.
Lifestyle
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Average rent in Manhattan jumps to a record US$5,000 a month
Rent continued to skyrocket to new record highs in Manhattan last month.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
-
'Loved every second': Johnny Gaudreau thanks Calgary fans for support
Shortly after his arrival in Ohio after signing on with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau was all smiles at a media conference on Thursday.
-
Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby
Devlin DeFrancesco is used to going fast, but on Thursday morning, the professional IndyCar driver slowed things down to catch up with the doctors at a Toronto hospital who saved his life as a baby.
Autos
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
American driver Herta has McLaren test with eye on F1 future
Colton Herta took his biggest leap yet in his attempt to return an American to a seat in Formula One when the 22-year-old IndyCar driver finished two days of testing with McLaren on Tuesday over the Portuguese circuit at Portminao.