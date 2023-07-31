Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
As little as one alcoholic drink a day increased systolic blood pressure — the top number in a blood pressure reading — even in men and women with no existing hypertension, a new study found.
“We found no beneficial effects in adults who drank a low level of alcohol compared to those who did not drink alcohol,” said senior study author Dr. Marco Vinceti, a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy, in a statement.
The negative impact of alcohol on systolic blood pressure continued to rise over the years, the study found, even in men and women who drank little each day. Small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic blood pressure reading, but only in men, according to the study, which was published Monday in the journal Hypertension.
“Both systolic and diastolic readings contribute to (cardiovascular) risk and go hand in hand, but of the two, systolic blood pressure is definitely the most important risk factor in adults,” said study coauthor Dr. Paul Whelton, chair in global public health at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans and president of the World Hypertension League.
BLOOD PRESSURE AND CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH
Blood pressure is measured in units of millimeters of mercury (abbreviated as mmHg), and written as two numbers, one above the other. The top or systolic reading, which represents the force of blood against artery walls when the heart contracts, is a “major risk factor for cardiovascular disease for people over 50,” according to the American Heart Association. The lower diastolic reading measures pressure in the arteries as the heart muscle rests between beats.
A normal systolic reading is typically 120 mm Hg or below but tends to rise as blood vessels weaken and narrow with age, the AHA said. A normal diastolic reading is below 80 mm Hg but begins to decline with age as arteries lose their elasticity and stiffen, at times leading to an increase in pulse rate.
“Alcohol is certainly not the sole driver of increases in blood pressure; however, our findings confirm it contributes in a meaningful way,” said Vinceti, also an adjunct professor in the department of epidemiology at Boston University’s School of Public Health. “Limiting alcohol intake is advised, and avoiding it is even better.”
The concept that too much alcohol raises blood pressure has been around for a long time, said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.
“However, this review found relatively low levels of alcohol impacted blood pressure,” said Freeman, who was not involved with the research. “So, to me, this is yet another study showing there may not be any safe amount of alcohol.”
RISK RISES WITH INCREASING ALCOHOL LEVELS
The review analyzed data from seven studies conducted in Japan, South Korea and the United States between 1997 and 2021. It followed more than 19,000 adults from age 20 to about 70 who had no prior diagnoses of alcoholism, binge drinking, cardiovascular disease, diabetes or liver disease over an average five-year span of time.
All participants were asked about their typical alcohol intake at the start of the studies, which was translated into grams of alcohol to avoid differences between countries on what constitutes a “standard drink.” The World Health Organization, for example, sets the standard at 10 grams of alcohol per drink, while the US defines it as 14 grams.
“In the US, you’re probably getting more than one standard drink per day,” Whelton said. “If you got a pour of wine with 14 grams of alcohol at a restaurant, you’ll want to say to your server, ‘You cheapskate, go back and pour a real glass of wine.’ We think we’re consuming one standard drink, but we’re not.”
Researchers then used statistics to plot how various amounts of alcohol affected blood pressure over time. Drinking an average of 12 grams of alcohol per day, or less than one US standard drink, produced a small rise in systolic pressure of 1.25 mm Hg over an average of five years.
“We were somewhat surprised to see that consuming an already-low level of alcohol was also linked to higher blood pressure changes over time compared to no consumption — although far less than the blood pressure increase seen in heavy drinkers,” Vinceti said.
In people who consumed an average of 48 grams of alcohol per day, or nearly 3.5 standard US drinks, systolic blood pressure rose nearly 5 mm Hg over the same time frame compared with nondrinkers.
“That would certainly move you from pre-hypertensive to hypertensive, just as eating an excessive amount of sodium, too few fruits and vegetables and not getting enough physical activity will push you in the wrong direction,” Tulane’s Whelton said.
Another finding: The impact of alcohol on blood pressure was even more significant if a person’s readings were already heading upward when the study began, Whelton said.
“This suggests that people with a trend towards increased blood pressure may benefit the most from low to no alcohol consumption,” he said.
CONFUSING MESSAGES ABOUT ALCOHOL
How do the study results fit in with past research that has shown alcohol may be beneficial for the heart? For one, many of the older randomized clinical trials only compared light drinkers with heavy ones, and not to those who did not drink at all, Whelton said.
“What we generally have seen in the clinical trials are that drinkers are randomized to less alcohol, such as light beer, versus continuing to drink as normal. And of course, those who consumed low to moderate amounts of alcohol had better outcomes,” said Whelton, who coauthored a meta-analysis on such studies.
“From a blood pressure perspective, I think most people would agree that there’s no level in which alcohol is safe,” he added. “From a cardiovascular point of view, you may get mixed opinions.”
Studying alcohol use is difficult because it is associated with behaviors that can be both helpful and unhelpful, Freeman said.
“If you’re drinking in a smoke-filled bar at night with friends, (your exposure) to secondhand smoke and alcohol will certainly disrupt your sleep, and both are harmful to health,” he said. “But you’re also getting the positives of socialization.”
Research on “blue zones,” areas of the world where people typically live up to and past 100, has shown the diets in these locations often include small amounts of alcohol that are routinely consumed with dinner. Is it the alcohol that helps longevity, or the tight social networks?
“It can be hard to tease out these associations,” Freeman said, adding that he gives his patients the same guidance as the AHA and WHO.
“First, I don’t recommend people start drinking,” he said. “If they do drink, they should try to really minimize it and then do their best to maintain healthy behaviors that help the heart, such as exercise and stress reduction.
“Exercise is an amazingly effective way to lower blood pressure, both systolic and diastolic, as it helps the heart relax and maintain better efficiency.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
As little as one alcoholic drink a day increased systolic blood pressure — the top number in a blood pressure reading — even in men and women with no existing hypertension, a new study found.
Prince William serves veggie burgers to stunned customers
Prince William has shocked unsuspecting members of the public at a food truck in London when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers.
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
Canada
-
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid
Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, as analysts fear political instability across West Africa will embolden terrorist groups and the Russian mercenary group Wagner.
-
Thousands of apples scattered on Hwy. 401 following crash involving tractor-trailer
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
World
-
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
-
U.K. to grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences, ignoring calls from environmentalists
Britain said on Monday it will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea in a bid for energy independence, ignoring calls from the environmental campaigners and the United Nations to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects.
-
Russian ballistic missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine
Russian missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and wounding dozens of others Monday as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukraine's interior minister said.
-
China imposes curbs on drone exports, citing Ukraine and concern about military use
China imposed restrictions Monday on exports of long-range civilian drones, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and concern that drones might be converted to military use.
-
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
-
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump's classified documents case
The property manager of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate made his first court appearance on Monday on charges in the classified documents case against the former president but did not enter a plea because he has not found a Florida-based attorney to represent him.
Politics
-
Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid
Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, as analysts fear political instability across West Africa will embolden terrorist groups and the Russian mercenary group Wagner.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
-
Canada is first to require health warnings printed on individual cigarettes
Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, making it the first country to implement this kind of measure aimed at reducing tobacco usage.
Health
-
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is valuable for medicine, but a declining bird needs them for food
A primordial sea animal that lives on the tidal mudflats of the East Coast and serves as a linchpin for the production of vital medicines stands to benefit from new protective standards.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Sci-Tech
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
-
Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account
Social media platform X reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Entertainment
-
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
-
The 'Barbie' bonanza continues at the box office, 'Oppenheimer' holds the No. 2 spot
Seven days after Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters.
-
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer who had international success
Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday.
Business
-
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
An escalating dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf poses an early challenge to a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
-
Metro workers latest to strike as Canada sees a wave of job actions
Thousands of unionized Metro grocery workers walked off the job Saturday in what is the latest in a series of strike actions taken across the country in the past year, from liquor store employees to port workers.
-
Massive deal with Saudis will help Vale fund nickel, other mining projects
Vale Base Metals (VBM) Ltd. has signed deals worth $3.4 billion with two Saudi Arabian-owned entities as the company works to develop its base metals operations as a separate entity.
Lifestyle
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Sports
-
Revis shut down his nerves and then the NFL's best wide receivers on his way to the Hall of Fame
Voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame made Darrelle Revis a first-ballot inductee, following a career during which he routinely locked down one side of the field with his air-tight coverage.
-
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson finishes second at Evian Championship
Celine Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the Evian Championship, was six shots clear of second-place finisher Brooke Henderson of Canada, who went 8 under after a final-round 70.
Autos
-
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
-
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.
-
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.