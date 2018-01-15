Judge dismisses 1 charge in female genital mutilation case
Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is seen in this undated image (Henry Ford Hospital)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 8:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 10:07AM EST
DETROIT -- A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed one charge against two doctors in connection with a female genital mutilation case.
U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled Sunday that Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar didn't commit conspiracy to transport a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Friedman wrote that prosecutors haven't contended that any "libidinal gratification" was "sought or obtained" from subjecting the girls to genital mutilation. Both doctors still face other charges.
The government is accusing Nagarwala of conducting the procedure on girls at Attar's clinic with his approval in Livonia, just west of Detroit.
Nagarwala denies any crime and says she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect, the India-based Dawoodi Bohra.
Two Minnesota mothers also have been charged after taking their daughters to the clinic.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Writing a 'to-do' list before bedtime could help with better sleep
- Parents of kids with rare neuromuscular disorder want funding for expensive drug
- Chronic pain patients need more than opioids: B.C. advocate
- French baby milk recall extended to 83 countries
- Toronto girl with rare seizure disorder thriving thanks to medical marijuana