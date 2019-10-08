Johnson & Johnson, Risperdal maker hit with $8B verdict
In this July 30, 2013, file photo, people walk along a corridor at the headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. A Philadelphia jury has ruled that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals must pay $8 billion in punitive damages over an antipsychotic drug linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:16PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia jury has ruled that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals must pay $8 billion in punitive damages over an antipsychotic drug linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.
A law firm for the plaintiff released a statement Tuesday saying the companies used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug called Risperdal.
Johnson & Johnson says the award "is grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award in this case," and that the company is "confident it will be overturned."
