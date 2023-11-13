Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women's health
The Biden administration on Monday announced a White House initiative to improve how the federal government approaches and funds research into the health of women, who make up more than half of the U.S. population but remain understudied and underrepresented in health research.
That underrepresentation can lead to big gaps in research and potentially serious consequences for the health of women across the country, Biden administration officials and others told reporters during a White House conference call to announce the new effort.
The White House Initiative on Women's Health Research will be led by first lady Jill Biden and the White House Gender Policy Council.
President Joe Biden said he's long been a believer in the "power of research" to help save lives and get high-quality health care to the people who need it. Surrounded by the first lady and other officials who will have a role in the government-wide effort, Biden signed paperwork Monday in the Oval Office to direct federal departments and agencies to begin their work.
"To achieve scientific breakthroughs and strengthen our ability to prevent, detect and treat diseases, we have to be bold," the president said in a written statement. He said the initiative will "drive innovation in women's health and close research gaps."
Jill Biden said during the conference call that she met earlier this year with former California first lady and women's health advocate Maria Shriver, who "raised the need for an effort inside and outside government to close the research gaps in women's health that have persisted far too long."
"When I brought this issue to my husband, Joe, a few months ago, he listened. And then he took action," the first lady said. "That is what he does."
Jill Biden has worked on women's health issues since the early 1990s, after several of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer and she created a program in Delaware to teach high school girls about breast health care.
Shriver said she and other advocates of women's health have spent decades asking for equity in research but that the Democratic president and first lady "understand that we cannot answer the question of how to treat women medically if we do not have the answers that only come from research."
Shriver said women make up two-thirds of those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis, and represent more than three-fourths of those who are diagnosed with an auto-immune disease.
Women suffer from depression and anxiety at twice the levels of men, and women of color are two to three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications than white women, she said. Millions of other women grapple daily with the side effects of menopause.
"The bottom line is that we can't treat or prevent them from becoming sick if we have not infested in funding the necessary research," Shriver said on the call. "That changes today."
Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said the leaders of government departments and agencies important to women's health research will participate, including those from the Departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Defence and the National Institutes of Health, among others.
Women's health issues were raised by most of the women on the Senate health committee during its recent confirmation hearing on Dr. Monica Bertagnolli's nomination to become permanent director of the National Institutes of Health, one of the world's leading biomedical research agencies. Bertagnolli gave a broad answer in which she said far too little is known about women's health through all stages of life.
Biden's memorandum directs members to report back within 45 days with "concrete recommendations" to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of women's health issues. It also asks them to set "priority areas of focus," such as research ranging from heart attacks in women to menopause, where additional investments could be "transformative."
The president also wants collaboration with the scientific, private sector and philanthropic communities.
Carolyn Mazure will chair the research effort. Mazure joined the first lady's office from the Yale School of Medicine, where she created its Women's Health Research Center.
---
AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs says 10 more people with ties to Canada have managed to leave Gaza
Global Affairs Canada says 10 more people with ties to Canada were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt today. No Canadians appeared on a published list of people permitted Monday to leave the Palestinian territory; however, some on the list from Friday did not make it into Egypt when the border reopened Sunday.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
'We are being killed here': Doctors Without Borders staff, patients caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says its medical staff and patients are facing "relentless violence" in and around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital and is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Gaza evacuees question Canada's policy for who it will help evacuate
Some Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
Canada
-
Gaza evacuees question Canada's policy for who it will help evacuate
Some Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.
-
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
-
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
-
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
World
-
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
-
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
-
Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
-
Israel-Hamas war misinformation is everywhere. Here are the facts
Misinformation about the latest Israel-Hamas war is thriving on social media platforms, where misrepresented video footage, mistranslations and outright falsehoods often crowd out real reporting from the conflict. Here is a closer look at the latest misinformation spreading online -- and the facts.
-
Maryanne Trump Barry, the former president's older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and former president Donald Trump 's oldest sister, has died at age 86 at her home in New York.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
The Supreme Court on Monday adopted its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices, but the code lacks a means of enforcement.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism
Canadian parliamentarians and protesters alike are descending on the U.S. capital for what's being billed as a massive international effort to confront the growing spectre of antisemitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
Health
-
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women's health
The Biden administration on Monday announced a White House initiative to improve how the federal government approaches and funds research into the health of women, who make up more than half of the U.S. population but remain understudied and underrepresented in health research.
-
Considering a career in nursing? Here's what one expert says you should know
There were 35,000 nursing job openings in Canada as of the first quarter of 2023. If you're considering a career in nursing, it's important to know what type of training to pursue and how to gain important soft skills, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Entertainment
-
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
-
Prince's puffy 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces from late singer's wardrobe go up for auction
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.
-
Book Review: 'UFO' is a detailed look at the history of the search for the truth that's out there
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.
Business
-
Long-haul carrier Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with US$52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing
Long-haul carrier Emirates opened the Dubai Air Show on Monday with a US$52 billion purchase of Boeing Co. aircraft, showing how aviation has bounced back after the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Israel's war with Hamas clouds regional security.
-
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
Lifestyle
-
The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023
Here’s CNN's rundown of some of the top Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Sports
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes to meet for first time in Grey Cup
It will be a Grey Cup first at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday.
-
Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time
Novak Djokovic received his trophy on Monday after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Autos
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.