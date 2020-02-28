Full coverage CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak forces cancellations, closures around the world
Coronavirus crash: Economists try to make sense of dramatic stock market plunge
Coronavirus fear touches off a global run on face masks
Nigeria confirms 1st case of new virus in sub-Saharan Africa
Geneva auto show cancelled as Switzerland bans large events
Whistleblower: U.S. Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection
First virus-free guests abandon blocked Spanish island hotel
Japan's Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus
Coronavirus fears have some Canadians scrambling to rebook vacations
How to handle sickness and COVID-19 paranoia at work
Dominican Republic turns back cruise ship amid virus fears
Novel coronavirus in Canada: Here's a timeline of COVID-19 cases across the country