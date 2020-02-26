TORONTO -- The Centers for Disease Control is offering grooming advice for men with facial hair to help promote safety amid the global novel coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC released an infographic Wednesday with 36 different styles of facial hair ranging from stubble and soul patches to more eccentric styles, such as the French fork and the Zorro.

Each style was assessed for how likely it was to interfere with facepiece respirators, which are commonly being used across the world as a preventative measure. Of particular concern, according to the CDC, are facial hair styles that can potentially interfere with the respirator’s exhalation valve.

Among the approved facial hair styles are the soul patch, side whiskers and the pencil moustache. More common styles, such as stubble, full beards and extended goatees, are considered potentially problematic.

COVID-19 has killed more than 2,700 people worldwide and infected more than 80,000 others since it emerged in China earlier this year. In Canada, at least 11 cases have been confirmed in B.C. and Ontario.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Canada.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggested Tuesday that the outbreak may soon be classified as a global pandemic.