Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say 'personally orchestrated' a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as U.K. leader

    Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country's leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.

  • Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

    U.S. President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available – more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

  • Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering

    An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called "grey list" of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country's prime minister and other government officials.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social