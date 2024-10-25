Is it a cold or flu? These are the most common symptoms

As colder months approach, differentiating between a cold and a flu can become challenging when symptoms seem similar.

Understanding the common symptoms of each illness can help you make an informed choice about treatment.

Here’s what to know about cold and flu symptoms and when it’s time for a doctor visit.

Cold symptoms

Colds, caused by viruses, generally lead to mild, short-lived symptoms that focus mainly on the nose, sinuses or throat, according to HealthLink B.C.

Common cold symptoms include runny nose and sneezing, red eyes, sore throat, cough, headaches and body aches.

According to B.C.’s health information service, if colds happen often for an individual or if symptoms last more than two weeks, the cause may be allergies or sinusitis rather than a cold.

Flu symptoms

The flu, or influenza, is a more severe respiratory illness than the common cold.

According to federal government’s public health agency, symptoms include the sudden appearance of fever, cough, muscle aches and pain. Other common symptoms are chills, tiredness, headache, sore throat, loss of appetite and runny or stuffy nose.

The health agency also warns that some people, including children, may have diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Serious complications and outcomes of the flu are possible, including worsened chronic health conditions, heart complications, pneumonia and respiratory failure, hospitalization and death.

In some cases, flu symptoms overlap with respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19, which share similar respiratory and general symptoms. For more detailed symptom comparisons, check government sources on RSV and COVID-19.

Flu shots

The flu shot is the most effective way to prevent the flu and its spread, health officials say. Health Canada recommends that all individuals over six months of age get vaccinated annually, as flu viruses change every year, and the vaccine is updated to match circulating strains.

The flu vaccine does not protect against other illnesses like RSV and COVID-19, it said.

To find a flu shot clinic near you or for additional information of this year’s fu vaccine visit Flu Clinics Across Canada.

Should I go to a doctor?

While most cold and flu cases can be managed with rest, hydration and over-the-counter medications, certain cases warrant medical attention.

For children, if symptoms observed include the child not waking up or interacting with others, difficulty breathing, not drinking or eating as usual and/or an irritable mood, a doctor visit should be is the next step, Canada’s public health agency said on its website.

High-risk individuals who develop symptoms should contact their health-care provider for advice as more serious complications including pneumonia and respiratory failure can occur, the health agency added.

When sick with the flu, the public health agency recommends individuals stay home and avoid contact with others.