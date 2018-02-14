Influenza appears to be taking a worse-than-usual toll on Canadians this winter, with thousands of hospitalizations and more than 130 deaths, including at least seven children.

Here’s what experts say Canadians need to know about this unusual flu season.

Are children more affected this year?

It’s possible. As of Feb. 3, there were five deaths reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in people under age 16.

Last week, there were two more deaths -- a 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy who attended the same school in Guelph, Ont. Officials there said Monday that 10 per cent of students are off sick.

As of Feb. 3, 2018, there were 511 children hospitalized with the flu. That’s compared to 344 hospitalizations and zero deaths in children at this point last flu season.

Is it still worth getting the flu shot?

Toronto infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says that it depends on whether flu activity is still high in your region. The most recent PHAC report shows widespread activity in parts of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Dr. Bogoch told CTV News Channel that the flu vaccine has been less effective than usual this year, and he points out that it takes 10 days to two weeks for the vaccine to take hold, at which point this year’s flu season may be mostly over.

Genevieve Cadieux of Ottawa Public Health says anyone with a chronic health problem, like heart or lung disease, should definitely still be immunized.

This year’s flu vaccine is believed to be effective in between 10 and 20 per cent of recipients for the dominant H3N2 strain, and 55 per cent effective in the B/Yamagata strain.

When should people seek medical help?

Dr. Bogoch says it’s normal to have a fever, fatigue and achy muscles with influenza, but it doesn’t mean you need medical attention.

“When people start to have trouble with things like breathing or they’re unable to keep up with their regular fluid intake and they look dehydrated, it’s time go and get help,” he says.

Dr. Bruno DiGravio, the chief of pediatrics at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., said that parents who suspect the flu shouldn’t bring their children to the hospital unless they’re having trouble breathing.

“You know your child’s in trouble if they can’t drink a glass of water without panting,” he said.

With reports from CTV Ottawa and CTV Kitchener