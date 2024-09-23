Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Expert shares what's known about the virus in Canada

The start of fall means more people are thinking about protecting themselves from the flu and other illnesses, including COVID-19.

While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.

Here's what health officials say you need to know about COVID XEC.

What is COVID-19 XEC and how is it different from other variants?

COVID XEC is a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The COVID XEC variant was first detected on May 16 and 28 countries have reported sequences of it as of Sept. 18, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Amna Smailbegovic said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Monday.

"WHO is currently reviewing the available evidence on the variant to determine if it should be classified as variant under monitoring," the spokesperson wrote.

It's an Omicron variant but with genetic distinctions, Toronto General Hospital infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday.

Bogoch believes that COVID XEC will likely be similar as other Omicron variants, particularly with symptoms and prevention.

"We've seen this play out multiple times before as the Omicron variant continues to evolve," Bogoch said. "To date, it doesn't appear that there's any unique symptoms or syndrome associated with the XEC sublineage of Omicron. We have to keep an open mind that something may always change."

Is COVID XEC in Canada?

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed to CTVNews.ca on Monday that a small number of XEC variants has been detected in Canada as of Sept. 20, though it didn't specify the number and said the figure is so small that's it's not visible in the weekly variant breakdown on its website. It said XEC has spread worldwide, with most cases in Europe.

What is the likely impact of COVID XEC?

Bogoch said COVID XEC will likely have a similar impact as the variants last winter, though the situation could change. Bogoch said Canadians can typically expect to see a surge in COVID infections in the fall and winter.

"From an individual clinical standpoint and from a population impact standpoint, the last several sublineages of Omicron that have emerged have been remarkably similar in terms of how they've impacted Canadians at an individual level and a population level," he said. "It's still important to recognize that COVID hasn't gone away."

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it doesn't believe, based on current evidence, that the new variant will have a severe impact on people.

Who will be most vulnerable?

COVID-19 has different effects on different people, Bogoch said.

Older Canadians are at greatest risk for severe infection that may lead to hospitalization and death, he said. Those at greater risk also include people with underlying medical conditions, such as those who are immunocompromised, people who live in long-term care facilities or congregate care facilities, and Indigenous communities.

How can you protect yourself?

Bogoch said that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's (NACI) advice is helpful.

NACI recommends that anyone, but particularly those who are at greater risk of severe infection, get the updated vaccine. Bogoch noted that the updated vaccines will likely be available in October.

"They do a remarkable job in reducing severe infection, especially in those at greatest risk," he said of the vaccines.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the newly updated JN.1/KP.2 vaccines will help protect against serious disease caused by related strains of COVID, including XEC.

"Vaccine effectiveness from the updated vaccines will be monitored going forward," it wrote.

It recommended personal protective measures, such as staying home when sick, wearing a mask especially indoors, and cleaning hands regularly.