Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER

Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to a 'multi-demic' causing extreme wait times and leading to some parents feeling anxious about what they can do.

The combined effects of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19 have brought the health-care system and staff to a breaking point.

Now, parents are wondering at what point, if at all, they should bring their child to an emergency room.

"Always trust your parent gut," Dr. Lisa Barrett, infectious disease specialist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, told CTV News Channel on Sunday. "Things that make you worry, really high breathing rates, coughing that keeps them from breathing well, very young children who can't catch their breath, not eating and drinking and not being alert. Those are all times when you really need to go to a hospital."

Barrett said parents should consult local emergency rooms for guidelines on when they should seek medical help. Many hospitals advise parents to call a health-care provider when symptoms are not improving or get worse.

"Many provinces also have a phone line that you can call and get additional advice," Barrett said. "Use all the resources you have at your disposal at the moment…Don't ever, ever ignore signs that I mentioned and check in with extra resources."

Health Canada released a report from Nov. 6 to 12 (week 45) highlighting the trend of influenza cases at a national level. Subtype influenza A is the majority (97 per cent) of the cases detected.

"Currently, the weekly number of pediatric hospitalizations being reported is at levels typically seen at the peak of the influenza season," the report states.

A report from Nov. 3 to 9, 2019 (week 45), which was the last "typical" year for influenza before the pandemic, explains flu levels across the country were a "similar level to the week prior" that year.

"In week 45, the number of detections of influenza continued to increase," the report says, indicating the positivity rate for influenza was at 3.1 per cent, whereas in 2022 that has risen to 15.8 per cent.

According to Health Canada, Alberta is seeing "widespread" cases of flu with other provinces and territories reporting "sporadic" and "localized" spread. The federal government is calling the rapid and prolonged rates of flu a "national influenza epidemic."

Experts believe the lack of exposure over the last two years from any virus is a reason for the increased number of people getting sick this year.

In the federal government's COVID-19 update on Nov. 10, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said immunity to RSV and other respiratory viruses is particularly low among children who have largely remained in confinement over the past two years due to COVID-19 public health measures.

To mitigate pressure from hospitals, medical experts are urging people to take precautions, including being up to date on vaccinations.

The Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) urged Friday for families to be vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, with Dr. Kevin Chan, chair of CPS's acute care committee saying families should prioritize the flu vaccine.

Other solutions to mitigate the spread of viruses are highly encouraged says Barett, who recommends people continue habits formed over the pandemic.

"The answer is not what we did with COVID(-19) and lockdowns, it is remembering the basics," she said. "It's not glitzy, but it's important."

Barrett highlighted handwashing to curb transmission and for everyone to be vaccinated for both COVID-19 and influenza.

"If you're a family and or people in the community, that are comfortable wearing masks in public places, it's not a perfect tool, but it's an add-on tool," she said. "Also being able to stay home when you're sick. I can't emphasize that enough right now."

Barrett said people should prioritize safety when attending events, like masking and not attending if sick.

"A safer respiratory culture is helpful," Barrett said. "There's no magic bullet around this."

With files from The Canadian Press.