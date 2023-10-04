Immediately stop using these sleepers as they pose choking and ingestion hazards: Health Canada
Health Canada is urging Canadians to “immediately” stop using several styles of George brand boys and girls baby sleepers, warning that the products pose choking and ingestion hazards.
In a recall notice issued on Wednesday, the health agency disclosed that 216,595 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from November 2022 to June 2023.
The recall involves George brand sleepers in sizes 0-5T featuring two styles for both boys and girls, which are identified by the following style numbers: GRS30400IB, GRS30400TB, GRS30400IG, and GRS30400TG.
According to the health agency, the zipper pulls and foot grips of the George Brand Sleepers may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards.
As of Sept. 21, 2023, there have been no reported incidents or injuries in Canada associated with these sleepers manufactured in Bangladesh.
Health Canada is advising consumers to return affected sleepers to Wal-Mart stores for a full refund.
For more information, consumers can contact Wal-Mart Canada Corp. Customer Service by telephone toll-free at 1-800-328-0402 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST, Monday to Sunday.
