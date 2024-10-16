'Immediately stop using': Health Canada warns against use of banned baby walkers

BREAKING Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Health Canada released a consumer product advisory Wednesday for three baby walkers available for purchase online, warning they are hazardous to infants and reminding Canadians that baby walkers, also known as infant walkers, are banned in the country.
The three products are:
Health Canada says the walkers expose infants to hazards that they typically wouldn't have access to.
"Children in baby walkers can also fall down the stairs, which could result in injury or death," Health Canada wrote in its advisory.
The federal department says consumers should "immediately stop using" the walkers and dispose of them in a way that they'll never be used again. If any consumers have experienced any health or safety incidents related to the products, they should fill out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.
Baby walkers have been banned in Canada since 2004, which includes the second-hand sale of them at flea markets and garage sales. Prior to this, a voluntary retail industry ban on the products had been in place since 1989.
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal Party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
The OPP has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris engaged in a combative first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, sparring on immigration policy and shifting policy positions while asserting that if elected, she would not represent a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Two people robbed an Ontario convenience store at knifepoint. One of them, police say, was wearing a Halloween costume.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A former sergeant with the Canadian Armed Forces is suing the federal government for nearly $3 million, alleging unfair treatment after he reported the killing and targeting of civilians during the war in Afghanistan.
Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.
More than 200 Air India passengers have landed in Chicago after a bomb threat forced their flight to be diverted to Nunavut.
North Korea confirmed Thursday that its recently revised constitution defines South Korea as “a hostile state" for the first time, two days after it blew up unused road and rail links that once connected the country with the South.
The top UN humanitarian official accused Israel on Wednesday of blocking the delivery of desperately needed aid to Gaza, and the U.S. ambassador demanded that its government step up efforts to tackle the Palestinian territory’s ”intolerable and catastrophic humanitarian crisis.”
The former U.S. president voted by mail, the Carter Center confirmed in a statement. It happened barely two weeks after Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he’s been living in hospice care.
The Los Angeles district attorney has released new evidence in the Lyle and Erik Menendez case that could potentially lead to a review of their life sentences for murder.
A time capsule entombed a century ago at a World War I memorial in Kansas City were unveiled Wednesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Coca-Cola has recalled more than 13,000 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade because the mislabelled cartons actually contained the full-sugar version of the drink, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Even though we're at the halfway mark of October, it's not too late to try Sober October.
At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.
Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
A new film from Canadian auteur Guy Maddin is a satire about G7 leaders that its star, Cate Blanchett, says made it feel "like we were making a documentary."
Elisabeth Finch, a former writer and consulting producer on the hit ABC series 'Grey's Anatomy' and subject of a new documentary series, has admitted in an Instagram post that she 'lied about so much.'
The diplomatic row between Canada and India could derail a trading relationship that already underperforms its potential, experts warn.
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Check your pockets: the winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $65-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Toronto.
In 2018, Jason Bennett packed up and moved to the South American country of Colombia permanently after "falling hard" for Medellín, once one of the most notorious cities in the world. He now works for himself, running two companies, from his "adopted home."
Life extension might be a lofty — and dubious — pitch, but it’s a common theme among new social and wellness clubs, opulent high rises and private retreats.
Two Maritimers are about to become members of a very exclusive club – the Canadian 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame.
Former Canada soccer captain Christine Sinclair is headed to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.
Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst "the size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck and "all is OK."
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward following a head-on crash that closed the George Massey Tunnel this week, snarling traffic between Richmond and Delta during rush hour.
Mounties in Nanaimo are warning the public after an indecent exposure incident on a local trail Tuesday.
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
Phase 3 of repairs to Calgary's wounded water feeder main began on Wednesday.
A Kananaskis campground is again dealing with concerns about a naked person spotted in the area.
Premier Danielle Smith says she will be listening to see how United Conservative Party (UCP) members would like her government to treat trans Albertans.
Donald Musselman, the convicted killer of Ottawa hip hop artist Markland Campbell, has died in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Wednesday.
A Kingston driver is facing charges after being stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 417 while on their way to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Kanata.
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
Thousands of victims of crimes received income replacement benefits from Quebec's IVAC program, which expanded its eligibility requirements three years ago. Now the province says those benefits may end.
Montreal reached an $30.6 million agreement with Groupe Hypertec to acquire and protect 11 hectares of greenspace north of the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
A man who killed his wife in their north Edmonton home has been sentenced to life in prison with parole ineligibility for 13 years.
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of penalties.
Three of New Brunswick's party leaders sparred over leadership style, health care, economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
Much of Wednesday will be characterized by cloudy periods, scattered showers, and a gusty wind in the Maritimes.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is responding to the recent release of Manitoba's sunshine list, saying the government needs to "rein in" spending on salaries.
A Manitoba judge has ordered a community to pay the legal costs for a councillor who they tried to oust in 2023.
Here's where you can watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
Esterhazy RCMP say officers are on the scene of a collision that resulted in a train derailment near Gerald, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.
New polling data available Wednesday shows the top priority for Saskatchewan voters in the provincial election is healthcare.
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking regional council to approve a $253.2 million budget for 2025.
A humble city in Saskatchewan appears to be consuming more methamphetamine than anywhere else in Canada, based on recent Statistics Canada data.
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
The OPP has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board got an update on Wednesday from consultants looking into the state of its aging downtown headquarters.
Sitting in the mayor’s chair with Joe Preston away, Coun. Steve Peters ripped the Canadian National Railway after a massive railroad tie fire on Oct. 10.
Charges have been laid after Saugeen Shores police were called to a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
Gordon Locking, 66, was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday to several weapons charges, including possession of an explosive substance, stemming from an incident at a supportive housing complex.
A woman from Scarborough is facing charges and will have to find an alternate method of travel after police say she was clocked speeding nearly 90 km/h over the limit in Innisfil.
A retired Innisfil woman was in shock for a week after becoming a millionaire with the lottery.
The University of Windsor’s Board of Governors will not consider a motion to pause agreements that ended a pro-Palestinian campus encampment protest of the war in Gaza earlier this year.
LaSalle police say they have launched an investigation after a “threatening message” was discovered in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.
Detroit Free Press Marathon race director Aaron Velthoven is pumped for Sunday’s event, “We're sold out for the first time in our history.”
Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia's provincial election on Saturday.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
With the growing season wrapping up for many, southern Alberta's sweetest crop is in full swing.
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
An effort to bring a deep-sea port to Sault Ste. Marie just got a major push forward, with support from the federal government Wednesday.
Some of the world’s best curlers have arrived in Sault Ste. Marie for the second annual Soo Fall Classic that many curlers say has become a can’t miss event.
A resident got a scare early in the morning Wednesday in Elliot Lake when an unknown man entered their home carrying a knife.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
