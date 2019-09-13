Illinois lawsuit filed against top e-cigarette maker
Attorney Antonio Romanucci, right, announces the filing of a civil lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul on behalf of his client Adam Hergenreder, left, during a news conference Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO -- An Illinois teenager who fell ill with a lung disease after vaping for more than a year has sued a leading e-cigarette maker.
Attorneys filed the lawsuit Friday in Lake County Circuit Court on behalf of 18-year-old Adam Hergenreder.
The 85-page suit alleges Juul Labs deliberately targeted young people through Instagram and other sites to suggest vaping can boost their social status. It also says Juul doesn't fully disclose their products contain dangerous chemicals.
Lawyer Antonio Romanucci says his client couldn't avoid "getting hooked" on what he called "toxic timebombs."
There was no immediate response to an email message seeking comment from San Francisco-based Juul. The company has argued previously that its products are meant to help adult smokers wean themselves off traditional tobacco cigarettes.
