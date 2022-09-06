IKEA recalls blinds for failing to meet Canada’s regulation standards

IKEA Canada is recalling their Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds after they were deemed “non-compliant” with Canada’s updated regulations on corded window coverings.

In a statement released Tuesday, IKEA Canada said the affected blinds were sold after May 1, 2021.

“IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to ensure that the products adhere to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold,” the statement read.

“Despite this, it has come to our attention that Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds are non-compliant with the updated Corded Window Coverings Regulations in Canada.”

Health Canada updated the Corded Window Coverings Regulations on May 1, 2021 to reduce the length of cords on window blinds as well as the perimeter of loops created by the cords in efforts to prevent hazards to children. Health Canada did not start inspecting businesses who sell corded blinds until earlier this year.

IKEA Canada did not specify the exact issue with the recalled product, but said there hasn’t been any reports of safety incidents related to the blinds.

Customers who purchased the affected blinds can contact their local store to receive a free repair kit or they can return the product for a refund. IKEA Canada says proof of purchase is not necessary.