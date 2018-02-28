Ikea brand marshmallow candy recalled due to possible mice infestation
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 12:11AM EST
OTTAWA - Ikea brand Marshmallow candy is being recalled due to what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says may be possible contamination from mice infestation.
The CFIA says the product may contain harmful bacteria.
It was sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec in 100-gram packages which display the words "Marshmallow candy" below the Ikea name "Godis Paskkyckling."
The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with eating this candy.
