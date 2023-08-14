Ikea blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children

The recall involves Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals Cellular Blinds sold between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022. (Photo: Health Canada) The recall involves Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals Cellular Blinds sold between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022. (Photo: Health Canada)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada

A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social