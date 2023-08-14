Ikea blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children

Health Canada has recalled Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds over the potential choking hazards they pose to children.

In a recall notice issued on Monday, the health agency stated that the recalled blinds are not compliant with the federal regulations pertaining to corded window coverings and thus pose a risk of choking to children.

Furthermore, the design of the recalled products also fails to adequately address the dangers posed by small parts, which could potentially lead to choking incidents among young children, Health Canada said in the notice.

According to the health agency, the recall involves Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals Cellular Blinds sold between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022.

A total of 127,857 units of the recalled blinds, which were manufactured in Taiwan, were sold in Canada during the mentioned period.

However, as of Aug. 10, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to these blinds in Canada.

Health Canada urges consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled products and contact Ikea for a refund without proof of purchase.

