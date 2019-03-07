

CTVNews.ca Staff





Despite a discouraging prognosis, advocates for pancreatic cancer patients say Canadian-born “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek could beat the disease.

“He has the kind of attitude that you need to fight this disease,” Michelle Capobianco, executive director with Pancreatic Cancer Canada, told CTV News Channel on Thursday. “I would not bet against Alex Trebek.”

The game show host vowed Wednesday in a YouTube video that he would fight the disease. He was diagnosed earlier this week with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said. Generally, the disease will have spread to other parts of the body at this stage, typically the liver, lungs and bones.

“It is an insidious disease,” said Capobianco.

Pancreatic cancer is hard to detect

The symptoms appear to be quite common and as such, the disease can initially be difficult to detect, said Capobianco. “It’s a pain between your shoulder blades that won’t go away. It is an upset stomach. It is just general things that you are feeling unwell and that feeling won’t go away,” she said.

Treatments are few

There are treatments for the disease, but not many. “There are not anywhere near the number of treatments there are for other cancers,” said Capobianco.

A small percentage of patients may qualify for surgery, she added. “Surgery is an option, either a partial or a full removal of your pancreas, “she said. “You will then go on a regime of drugs for the rest of your life, but you can survive it.”

Though only a portion of those with pancreatic cancer can have surgery, Capobianco suspects that Trebek may be one of them.

You can live without a pancreas

The organ, which is in the abdomen behind the stomach, is vital to regulating blood sugar levels in the body. Capobianco said without one, you “basically instantly become a diabetic.” Patients take daily medications, some administered via needles, but they can live without a pancreas.

“There are 20- and 25-year survivors around the world,” she said. “We’re very proud to have an 11-year survivor on our board as a matter of fact.”

More research is needed

Research into improved treatment options is especially needed for pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic Cancer Canada is working to train doctors about the need for CT scans that allow for earlier diagnosis.

“That’s the key to overall survival,” she said.

Generally, research into the disease is at the stage where breast cancer was decades ago, said Capobianco. “We are desperate for more people to be brave and speak up like Alex Trebek about the disease and the need for more money for research and more treatments,” she said.