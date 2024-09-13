'I couldn't form the words': 23-year-old Ont. woman highlights need for rural health care after stroke

Loblaw using body-worn cameras at 2 Calgary stores as part of pilot project
Loblaw is launching a pilot program that will see employees at two Calgary locations don body-worn cameras in an effort to increase safety.
Robyn Penniall knows first-hand the importance of health care in rural Canadian communities.
Just two weeks ago, the 23-year-old had a stroke and required immediate care.
"It was terrifying," she said, recounting the stroke. "I knew what I wanted to say, but I couldn't form the words. I was stuttering, there was no voice coming out."
"She just kept saying, 'Mom,'" Aussa Penniall, Robyn's mother, said.
"And I said, 'Have you fallen? Have you had an accident?' And then she just said 'Mom' again, and I just said, 'Do you want me to call an ambulance?'"
Robyn lives two hours north of Toronto in the cottage country of Muskoka. There is only one hospital in the area, Bracebridge hospital, with the second closest being in Huntsville.
Robyn Penniall after suffering a stroke. (Photo provided by Aussa Penniall)
Both are set to be redeveloped as part of a Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) redevelopment plan. The plan is unpopular with residents and doctors say that the redevelopment could negatively impact patient care for years.
Called "Care Close to Home V2," the model is set to give Bracebridge 60 acute care beds and another 97 for Huntsville.
In an open letter, Muskoka doctors said that the redevelopment model "has reduced inpatient capacity at South Muskoka by almost 70 per cent."
"Rather than expanding, our hospital is contracting," the letter says.
In response to the public outcry and concerns from doctors, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare communications director Bobbie Clark says the organization is listening "and we continue to listen."
Robyn Penniall. (Photo provided by Aussa Penniall)
While the number of acute hospital beds in Bracebridge will decline, Clark adds that overall, there will be an increase in capacity at both hospitals following redevelopment to help deal with "critical mass."
"Health care is changing and the way that we need to respond to those needs is changing," Clark said.
In an interview with CTV News last week, Bracebridge Coun. Tatiana Sutherland called the situation upsetting and ultimately unwanted.
"We find ourselves in a situation where trust has been lost, where communities are upset, where the entire medical community of South Muskoka seems to be begging us to intervene," she said.
While Robyn was able to fully recover from her stroke, she realizes the importance of having strong rural health care.
"Who knows, I really don't know what could have happened to me," she said.
Asked what it was like to return home after the surgery, Robyn gave an emotional response, saying, "To be able to come home so fast and be with my loved ones, and speak to them, it means the world to me that I'm still here and I'm OK."
Loblaw is launching a pilot program that will see employees at two Calgary locations don body-worn cameras in an effort to increase safety.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, despite Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
Here's what customers had to say about their travel plans ahead of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election, bringing an end to a lengthy time at Queen's Park.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
A man who worked as a U.S. State Department diplomatic security officer pleaded guilty on Friday to joining a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, court records show.
Four ISIS leaders were killed as part of a U.S.-Iraqi raid in Western Iraq on Aug. 29 that killed 14 operatives, the U.S. military said on Friday.
A pro-Israel rally in a Boston suburb turned violent Thursday evening when a passerby was shot during a scuffle after confronting a group of demonstrators, authorities said.
Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was coming.
Bomb threats prompted the evacuation of schools and government buildings for a second day on Friday in an Ohio community that has been the focus of unwanted attention after former U.S. President Donald Trump amplified false rumours that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets.
Pope Francis on Friday slammed both U.S. presidential candidates for what he called anti-life policies on abortion and migration, and advised American Catholics to choose the 'lesser evil' in the upcoming U.S. elections.
Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.
The NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to its stance on the consumer carbon price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Provincial leaders across Canada are taking turns criticizing the federal Liberal government's proposal to alleviate immigration pressure on Quebec and Ontario by resettling asylum seekers more equitably across the country.
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
Group of 20 leaders agreed Friday to join efforts to fight disinformation and set up an agenda on artificial intelligence as their governments struggle against the speed, scale and reach of misinformation and hate speech.
The world still holds many unanswered questions. But thanks to the efforts of the research teams awarded the IG Nobel Prize on Thursday, some of these questions – which you might not even have thought existed – now have answers.
A controversial documentary that had its screenings cancelled at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will now play at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).
Jacob Hoggard will remain behind bars while he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at Canada's top court, a justice with Ontario's Appeal Court ruled Friday, calling the musician's attempt unlikely to succeed.
Jackson Lamb is an Englishman who solves mysteries, but he's not your typically elegant, charming type. One clue is that he often passes gas, rather loudly.
Loblaw is launching a pilot program that will see employees at two Calgary locations don body-worn cameras in an effort to increase safety.
Aircraft assembly workers went on strike Friday at Boeing factories in Washington, Oregon and California after union members overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract that would have increased wages by 25 per cent over four years.
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
Years afterward, Iga Olszak often thought about the moment she first spotted Vlad Dimovski, on the sandy shores of Skotina, in Greece.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Major League Baseball teams will have advertising on their helmets during the postseason.
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
A Coquitlam ice arena had to be evacuated Tuesday due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
At least 100 people gathered outside the Kensington Market supervised consumption site in a rally to keep it open in the face of new provincial rules that would shut at least a dozen such sites down across Ontario.
Ongoing controversy over the documentary "Russians at War" has brought scrutiny to Ontario’s public broadcaster, which has said it will not air the film it helped fund.
A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
A hiker is in hospital in Calgary after being attacked by a bear Friday.
Calgary’s setting for “the greatest outdoor show on earth” is hosting “the greatest show on dirt."
A Calgary man was sentenced to six years for terrorism-related offences Friday.
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election, bringing an end to a lengthy time at Queen's Park.
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
A man from Montreal is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market.
A 25-year-old Montreal man is looking for a living kidney donor and has made a public appeal on social media. Until he finds one, Julian Zadrozny must undergo 10 hours of dialysis a day.
LaSalle-Emard-Verdun is one of the safest seats for the Liberals in Canada. They won it by a landslide in 2021, with then justice minister David Lametti earning 10,000 more votes than his closest competitor but now, the tide seems to be turning.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which caused significant flooding in Quebec, have become the 'costliest severe weather event in Quebec's history,' surpassing the ice storm of 1998, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said Friday.
An Alberta dentist will appear in court later this month on sexual assault charges.
Half of a new overpass over the train tracks at 50 Street in Edmonton's east end is now open, relieving traffic congestion that had long been the bane of motorists.
The fruit harvest in British Columbia's Okanagan is usually very much over, but hockey players on their journey to the professional ranks will further ripen there starting Friday night.
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged in her disappearance.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is pushing against a federal government proposal that would more proportionately distribute the number of asylum seekers across Canada.
The Fredericton Police Force says speed and alcohol were “significant factors” in a fatal collision that killed three people, including two teenagers, in May.
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
Premier Wab Kinew said during a Vancouver, B.C. election rally that his government is looking to B.C. healthcare which includes funding hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for women in the province.
Two people are facing charges after officers seized items valued about $900,000 following a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.
The provincial government says it will be investing more than $25 million into 13 industry driven emissions reducing projects through a special fund.
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
The hot summer weather has created the perfect conditions for blue-green algae in local lakes and reservoirs.
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
The new Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre continues to take shape, and the City of Prince Albert is excited to show off the progress to residents.
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Provincial police seized an arsenal and nearly 300 rounds of live ammunition from a home in on the James Bay Coast on Monday and charged a man with nine criminal weapons offences.
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
London police have identified and charged a suspect they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week.
There were tense moments near the end of a rally supporting striking CUPE 2361 members from Western University.
A pedestrian injured in an early morning collision on Thursday is now in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
The jury was shown an exhibit video for the first time on Friday that took them inside Katherine Janeiro's Barrie apartment in the hours that followed her violent death 30 years ago.
Conservation officers are urging hunters to follow the rules after a Muskoka man was fined for illegally possessing bear parts.
Walpole Island First Nation is grappling with unrest as its community heads into a critical election set for Sept. 21.
A controversial documentary that had its screenings cancelled at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will now play at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after two people were injured – including a suspect who was airlifted to hospital with serious gunshot injuries – during an altercation with Mounties in the B.C. Interior.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
A 36-year-old woman is facing assault charges after some unruly behaviour towards staff at Sault Ste. Marie building.
A 30-year-old suspect is being held in custody on criminal charges in Sault Ste. Marie after an argument escalated Thursday afternoon.
One person remains in custody and officials are searching for an aggressive dog that was subdued with a stun gun, Sault police said Thursday evening.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.