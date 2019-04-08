

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown





A New Brunswick hospital has sent letters to more than 700 patients after two patients were suspected of having Creutzfeldt-Jakob, a degenerative brain disease that usually leads to death within one year.

Horizon Health told CTV Atlantic that one case was identified in January and the other in February. Both patients recently had cataract surgery at the Moncton Hospital, prompting the hospital to send letters to 700 cataract patients. Horizon Health’s Emely Poitras said that, “after careful review it was determined these two cases are totally unrelated.”

Although in rare cases the disease can be transmitted during a medical procedure involving human tissue, Poitras indicated that “Horizon uses modern cleaning and sterilization processes that make the transmission nearly impossible.”

There have been 971 ‘definite or probable’ cases of CJD reported in Canada over the past decade. Of those, 28 have been in New Brunswick. Five of the 971 cases were believed to have been contracted during medical procedures.

CJD causes dementia-like symptoms, sudden jerky movements, memory loss and other symptoms. It is neither a bacterium nor a virus but an abnormal protein called a prion.

A high-profile variant of the disease is bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), sometimes called “mad cow disease.” BSE can be contracted from eating infected beef.