Hundreds of people in B.C.’s Fraser Valley no longer have a family physician after two doctors have stopped practicing medicine in the province.

Dr. Rosemarie Cambridge and Dr. Sean Liam Oscar Christopher Cambridge, who patients say are a married couple, worked at the Valley Family Practice in Chilliwack, B.C., for years.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, the two doctors were practicing medicine on provisional licences between 2011 and 2017, but are no longer registered with the college.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the college said that Dr. Sean Liam Oscar Christopher Cambridge (“Dr. Sean Cambridge”) admitted to “engaging in unprofessional conduct” by omitting to disclose the fact that his medical licence was terminated in Saskatchewan when he applied to register as a doctor in B.C.

The college said Dr. Sean Cambridge’s registration with the College of British Columbia was cancelled on Sept. 12, 2017, after the Fraser Health Authority withdrew its sponsorship.

The doctor agreed to the disposition by the College including a formal reprimand and the payment of college costs in the amount of $5,000.

Also, if he re-applies to practice medicine in B.C., he will have to complete a multi-disciplinary assessment program, participate in continuing medical education and professional development and attend an interview with college officials.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan told CTV Vancouver that Dr. Rosemarie Cambridge had an educational licence in the province for about two weeks in 2011, but was not successful in her assessment and did not receive further licensing.

“Dr. Rosemarie Cambridge is a former registrant of the College and is no longer practising medicine in B.C.,” the College said Thursday in a statement to CTVNews.ca.

Neither doctor was available for comment Wednesday when CTV Vancouver knocked on their door. A family member said the Cambridges were away studying for their medical licences.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, both doctors received their medical degrees at the University of Limpopo in South Africa.

One of the pair’s former patients, Ray White, said learning about the doctors’ licensing issues is “very scary.”

"They should have to pass the exams first, then be able to practice—not the other way around,” he said.

