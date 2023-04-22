How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
The Supreme Court on Friday protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage.
A federal judge in Texas previously ruled to suspend the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, the first drug in the medication abortion process, siding with the coalition of anti-abortion national medical associations that filed the lawsuit.
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000, according to the US Food and Drug Administration as of last summer. That's a death rate of 0.0005%.
Comparatively, the risk of death by penicillin — a common antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections like pneumonia — is four times greater than it is for mifepristone, according to a study on life-threatening allergic reactions. Risk of death by taking Viagra — used to treat erectile dysfunction — is nearly 10 times greater, according to a study cited in the amicus brief filed by the FDA.
The Justice Department, the FDA, and Danco — a manufacturer of mifepristone that intervened in the case — have appealed the ruling.
"[Mifepristone] has been used for over 20 years by over five million people with the capacity to become pregnant," said Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the University of California, San Francisco. "Its safety is very well established."
Within hours of the decision in Texas, a federal judge in Washington state issued a conflicting ruling that the federal government must keep mifepristone available in the 17 Democrat-led states and the District of Columbia that had sued in a separate lawsuit.
If the Texas ruling is allowed to take effect, 40 million more women of reproductive age would lose access to medication abortion care around the country, according to data from abortion rights advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America. That's in addition to the 24.5 million women of reproductive age living in states with abortion bans.
"The court's disregard for well-established scientific facts in favour of speculative allegations and ideological assertions will cause harm to our patients and undermines the health of the nation," said Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., president of the American Medical Association, in a statement. "By rejecting medical facts, the court has intruded into the exam room and has intervened in decisions that belong to patients and physicians."
Weighing medication abortion against the alternatives
Medication abortion has become the most common method for abortion, accounting for more than half of all US abortions in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
The growing popularity of medication abortion is largely because of its accessibility, said Abigail Aiken, associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin who leads a research group on medication abortion.
"It reduces the cost, it reduces barriers where people may not want to go to a clinic," she said.
It is also a safer option than both procedural abortion or childbirth. The rate of major complications — like hemorrhages or infections — for medication abortions is about one-third of a percent, according to a 2015 study conducted by Upadhyay. That means out of more than 11,000 cases, 35 experienced any major complications.
The likelihood of serious complications via procedural abortion — performed second-trimester or later — is slightly higher than medication abortion at 0.41%, according to the same study. And childbirth by far comes with the highest risk, at 1.3%.
If access to mifepristone is cut off, abortion clinics and telehealth organizations could pivot to misoprostol-only abortions, Aiken told CNN. Although misoprostol-only abortions are used around the world, they are less effective, associated with a higher risk of serious complications and often more painful than the mifepristone and misoprostol combination, she said.
In the latest study of self-managed misoprostol-only medication abortions in the US, Johnson found misoprostol-only abortions to be a safe alternative, though less safe than using both pills. The study, published in February, analyzed data from online telehealth medication abortion provider Aid Access from 2020. Nearly 90% of 568 users reported completed abortions and 2% experienced serious complications using only misoprostol.
Mifepristone and misoprostol together is still considered the gold standard, Aiken told CNN. People who used the two-pill combination were less likely to experience serious complications than those who went with the misoprostol-only regimen.
"It's clear people can use these medications, mifepristone and misoprostol, at home even without the help of a medical professional very safely," said Aiken.
Because misoprostol is used to treat multiple ailments including stomach ulcers, it's readily stocked in pharmacies and unlikely to be taken off the market anytime soon, Johnson told CNN.
However, a lesser-effective method means more people will likely have unsuccessful abortions.
"It's possible that it might not work for some people, and it will prolong their abortions," said Upadhyay. "Then by the time they get back to the clinic, they're seeking abortion later in pregnancy."
Before the ruling, 19 states already restricted telehealth abortion care, limiting access to medication abortion. Nearly half of US adults were unsure whether medication abortion was currently legal in their state as of late-January, according to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Experts say that confusion will only be exacerbated.
"People are not going to be sure mifepristone or misoprostol in fact, is available. I think it's going to be confusing," said Aiken. "As people look around for options or feel unsure about their options, they may end up delaying [care]."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says there is still no deal between the union representing 155,000 striking public servants and the federal government and he wants the prime minister to get involved.
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Canada
-
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says there is still no deal between the union representing 155,000 striking public servants and the federal government and he wants the prime minister to get involved.
-
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Five years after Toronto van attack, 'incel' threat is growing: expert
Five years ago, after a man deliberately drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk in one of Canada's worst mass murders, the country was confronted with a previously obscure extremist movement, which experts say remains a growing threat.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 9 killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
At least nine civilians were killed and over 60 injured in a triple suicide bomb attack in the central Mali town of Sevare early on Saturday, Yacouba Maiga, a spokesman for the regional governor, told Reuters.
-
NYC woman sentenced to 21 years for attempting to murder a friend with drug-laced cheesecake
A New York woman who was convicted of using a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to murder a friend and steal her identity was sentenced to more than two decades in prison Wednesday, officials announced.
-
Israelis protest legal changes before nation's 75th birthday
Tens of thousands of protesters flocked to Tel Aviv and cities across Israel on Saturday to vent their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government and its divisive plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.
-
Daughter of U.S. citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in efforts to bring him home
The daughter of an environmentalist imprisoned by Iran said on Saturday she had lost confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to free her father.
-
Alabama education director ousted over book's stance on race
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced she replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book, written by a nationally recognized education group, that the Republican governor denounced as teaching 'woke concepts' because of language about inclusion and structural racism.
-
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
Politics
-
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says there is still no deal between the union representing 155,000 striking public servants and the federal government and he wants the prime minister to get involved.
-
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
-
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.
Entertainment
-
'Farewell...you comedy genius': Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.
-
Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage
Actor Shannen Doherty of hit shows 'Charmed' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says.
-
Chevalier, or the so-called 'Black Mozart,' had a fascinating life. Now it's at the heart of a movie
More than 200 years after his death, Joseph Bologne's remarkable story is finally reaching mainstream audiences through 'Chevalier,' a film based on his life.
Business
-
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
-
PSAC strike could push air passenger complaints processing beyond 18 months
The strike by federal civil servants could mean passengers who filed complaints with the country's airline regulator could face even longer processing times.
-
Haaland defends Willow, says U.S. won't end oil drilling
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland defended her department's approval of the contentious Willow oil project on Friday, saying that despite President Joe Biden's campaign promise to end new drilling on federal lands, 'We're not going to turn the faucet off and say we're not drilling anymore.'
Lifestyle
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
Burger King's secret weapon against McDonald's is the Whopper
In September, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to improve the chain, which was lagging behind competitors after making operational missteps during the pandemic, like adding complicated new food items at a time when most chains were slimming menus down.
-
13-year-old boy banned from theme park for a year after getting stuck in the claw machine
Unnamed 13-year-old climbed into a claw machine, called the "Cosmic XL Bonus Game," at Carowinds amusement park at around 2 p.m. on April 16 and became stuck, according to an email sent to CNN by Carowinds
Sports
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs, including Islanders' history-making feat
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets will be looking to grab 2-1 leads in their respective opening-round NHL playoff series' when action continues tonight in Winnipeg and Tampa, Fla.
-
Canada's Jones, Laing open world mixed doubles curling championship with pair of wins
The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing rolled to a pair of impressive victories on the opening day of world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday in South Korea.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
Autos
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
Riding with the woman in charge of America's last muscle car
Laurie Transou recently took over as Lead Program Engineer for the Ford Mustang. She's in charge of the final adjustments and production roll-out of the new 2024 Mustang. As with every Mustang for the past 59 years, this new one will be available with only gasoline engines.