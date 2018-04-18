

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A House of Commons committee is to deliver its recommendations today on how it believes the government should move forward on a national pharmacare plan.

The health committee will table a report entitled, "Pharmacare Now: Prescription medicine coverage for all Canadians."

The details of the report have not yet been released, but Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu is raising concern about the costs associated with national drug coverage.

Last fall, the parliamentary budget watchdog warned it could cost $19 billion a year.

The February federal budget established an advisory group led by former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins to work with provinces, territories and Indigenous groups on the feasibility of national pharmacare.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said the group will explore how to close gaps in drug coverage levels across the country rather than throw out existing drug plans.