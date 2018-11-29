HIV cases in children dropping but still too slowly, UN says
Children play at Nkosi's Haven where dozens of mothers and children affected by HIV and AIDS stay on Wednesday July 13, 2016. (AP /Denis Farrell)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 5:55AM EST
JOHANNESBURG -- The United Nations children's agency says the number of youths living with HIV could drop by about one-third to 1.9 million between now and 2030, while children dying each year from AIDS-related causes could drop by nearly half to 56,000 in 2030.
Its new report says that while the projected decline in HIV cases is good news, it's still too slow.
The report says 270,000 people up to age 19, the bulk of them in Africa, could be infected in 2030 alone.
The report released ahead of World AIDS Day on Saturday is of special concern in Africa, where a youth boom is expected to drive the continent's population to double by 2050.
UNICEF says just over half of children up to age 14 with HIV are now receiving treatment.
