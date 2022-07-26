Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
Compared with people who use lower-potency products (typically 5 to 10 milligrams per gram of THC), those who use higher-potency cannabis are more likely to experience addiction and mental health outcomes, according to the study published Monday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.
Scientists have established a "standard THC unit" of 5 milligrams of THC for research. That amount is said to produce a mild intoxication for nonregular users.
"One of the highest quality studies included in our publication found that use of high potency cannabis, compared to low potency cannabis, was linked to a four-fold increased risk of addiction," said study coauthor Tom Freeman, a senior lecturer in the department of psychology and director of the addiction and mental health group at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, in an email.
In the United States, about 3 in 10 people who use marijuana have cannabis use disorder, the medical term for marijuana addiction, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.
The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction found a 76% rise in people entering treatment for cannabis addiction over the past decade, "while cannabis potency continued to rise during the same time," Freeman said.
In addition, "a report by the United Nations found that in the past two decades, the proportion of people seeking treatment for cannabis addiction has risen in all world regions apart from Africa," he said.
A YEARLY RISE IN POTENCY
In a gram of herbal cannabis, the dried and harvested tops of female marijuana plants that are typically smoked, THC concentrations increased by approximately 2.9 milligrams each year, according to a 2020 study by Freeman and his team at the University of Bath.
In cannabis resin, the sticky brown sap on the plant from which extracts and concentrations are made, THC levels increased by approximately 5.7 milligrams each year from 1975 to 2017, the study found. Concentrated products can reach extremely high levels of THC.
This yearly rise in potency may not be clear to consumers, experts fear. While looking at a product label might tell a person the "precise potency" of THC in a store where marijuana is legally sold, "people buying cannabis illegally may not be able to access reliable information about the potency of the product they are using," Freeman said.
"However, certain types of cannabis are typically more potent than others -- cannabis extracts are typically more potent than cannabis flower," he added.
While people do try to adjust their consumption when the potency of their cannabis varies, "such as by adding less cannabis to their joint or inhaling less deeply," these efforts fail to completely work, Freeman said. That means "higher potency products still deliver a larger dose of THC to consumers than lower potency products," he said.
MENTAL HEALTH AFFECTED
As marijuana became more potent, cases of marijuana-associated psychosis rose, the review found. Psychosis is a "loss of contact with reality" that can be characterized by hearing voices and having delusions, Freeman said.
"The evidence linking cannabis potency to addiction and psychosis was very clear," he said.
High-potency weed users appear to have a significant increase in the likelihood of developing generalized anxiety disorder than those who smoke less robust strains of marijuana, a 2020 study had found.
However, the new review of studies found a "more varied" connection between the increase in marijuana potency and depression and anxiety, "meaning that the impact is unclear for these other mental health outcomes," Freeman said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis set to hold public mass, visit Alberta pilgrimage site on Day 3 of visit
Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics.
Reconciliation 'a grace that must be sought': Pope Francis addresses Indigenous church on visit to Canada
Hours after apologizing for the role members of the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system, Pope Francis received a welcome greeting at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, where he offered his own reflections on the meaning of reconciliation.
Two days of hearings into Hockey Canada's sex assault settlement set to begin
More Hockey Canada officials are appearing before a parliamentary committee this week as fallout continues over allegations that players from two World Junior Championship teams committed group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Canada
-
Pope Francis set to hold public mass, visit Alberta pilgrimage site on Day 3 of visit
Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics.
-
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
Change of venue ordered in case of man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
The case against Nathaniel Veltman, the man accused in the deaths of a Muslim family, will be heard in a different municipality outside of London, Ont.
-
Andrea Horwath expected to enter Hamilton mayoral race Tuesday
Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath is expected to announce Tuesday that she is running to be the mayor of Hamilton.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
World
-
'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge
A far-right internet personality who goes by the name 'Baked Alaska' has agreed to plead guilty to unlawfully protesting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after abandoning a plea agreement in May during a hearing in which he proclaimed he was 'innocent.'
-
At least 28 people dead, 60 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor
At least 28 people have died and 60 others became ill from drinking altered liquor in western India, officials said Tuesday.
-
Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes as fighting rages
The appeal of Ukraine's first war crimes conviction was adjourned on Monday, as prosecutors keep pushing to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities even as fighting rages in the south and east of the country.
-
Micronesia's first COVID-19 outbreak balloons, causing alarm
Micronesia's first outbreak of COVID-19 grew in one week to more than 1,000 cases by Tuesday, causing alarm in the Pacific island nation.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show.
-
Philippine leader vows recovery but quiet on human rights
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to considerably ease poverty, boost economic recovery and defend the country's territory in his first key policy speech Monday that avoided contentious issues like human rights and pervasive corruption.
Politics
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
-
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Telecommunications experts called for scuttling the planned Rogers Communications takeover of rival Shaw, slamming the response of Ottawa and the federal telecom regulator to the serious Rogers outage earlier this month.
Health
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
Some people in the U.S. are rushing to get sterilized after the Roe v. Wade ruling
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans no longer have a federal constitutional right to an abortion, several gynecologists tell CNN they've seen an increase in people requesting tubal ligation -- a surgical procedure more commonly known as having one's tubes tied.
-
Advocates say Canada should commit $1.2 billion to fight against AIDS, TB and malaria
Advocacy groups working to end extreme poverty say they hope Canada will use an upcoming international AIDS conference in Montreal to commit new funding for a global organization that fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Entertainment
-
Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency
After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele has now announced that she has officially rescheduled her Las Vegas shows.
-
'I'm still levitating': Allison Russell on joining Joni Mitchell at Newport Folk Fest
Allison Russell is riding an emotional high after she joined several friends and music contemporaries on stage during Joni Mitchell's surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival.
-
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in 'Goodfellas' and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on 'Law & Order,' has died. He was 83.
Business
-
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Telecommunications experts called for scuttling the planned Rogers Communications takeover of rival Shaw, slamming the response of Ottawa and the federal telecom regulator to the serious Rogers outage earlier this month.
-
Global stocks mixed ahead of expected U.S. rate hike
Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool inflation.
-
Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment
A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices and could leave some store shelves with scant supply before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sports
-
Two days of hearings into Hockey Canada's sex assault settlement set to begin
More Hockey Canada officials are appearing before a parliamentary committee this week as fallout continues over allegations that players from two World Junior Championship teams committed group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
-
WNBA star Brittney Griner's drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes
American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Tuesday for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted.
-
Rugby league players refuse to play NRL game in Pride jersey
Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they're unwilling to wear their club's Pride jersey.
Autos
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.